Rita Moreno defends Miranda

Rita Moreno defend Lin-Manuel Miranda before the controversy over the lack of “Afro-Latinos” in ‘In a New York neighborhood“The film adapts another hit Broadway musical.”In a New York neighborhood‘opens in Spain on June 18.

‘In a New York neighborhood‘, the adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu from ‘In the Heights‘, another hit Broadway production with music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, has generated some controversy in networks among the Latino community (although we already know how this works, the ones who complain the most are usually white guys).

The problem is the clarity of the skin of much of the cast, especially the protagonists, something that has bothered when dealing with the story of a Dominican and his relationship with the Latino community in the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York.

“It’s as if it could never be done well, or so it seems,” says the mythical Rita Moreno to Stephen Colbert in its ‘The Late Show‘. “This is the man who has literally brought the Latino and the Puerto Rican to America. I couldn’t do it. I mean, I’d love to say I did it, but I couldn’t. Lin-Manuel has really done it without anyone’s help, I am totally delighted and proud that he produced my documentary ”.

The documentary you are referring to is’Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It‘(Mariem Pérez Riera, 2021), a review of the career of the star of’West Side Story (Love without barriers)‘(Robert Wise, Jerome Robbins, 1961) from his humble beginnings in Puerto Rico to success on Broadway and Hollywood.

“What I mean is, can’t you just wait a bit and just let it be? There are many people who are Puerto Rican, or also from Guatemala, and there are brown and also white people, “says the interpreter, whom we will also see in a few months in the ‘West Side Story‘ from Steven Spielberg. “In Puerto Rico we are of all colors. This is so, and it would be very nice if you didn’t come with this and leave it alone for now. They are really attacking the wrong person. “

Miranda, for his part, has published his opinion on the matter on social networks as an apology:

“I am watching the discussion around Afro-Latino representation in our film this weekend and it is clear that many in our dark-skinned Afro-Latino community do not feel sufficiently represented in it, particularly among the leading roles. I have heard that without sufficient representation of dark skinned Afro-Latinos, the play seems outside of the community that we so much wanted to represent with pride and joy. When trying to paint a mosaic of this community we fell short. I’m really sorry”.

