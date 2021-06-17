Rita Moreno defends Lin-Manuel Miranda from criticism for lack of Afro-Latinos in El Barrio

It is a well-known fact that Hollywood has had, and does have, serious inclusion problems. For years it has been tried to improve the choice at the time of casting so that in the same film we can see people of all races and genders. Although this is still working, a positive result can be seen in that sense. However, in addition to the cast, the representation in the stories themselves still has a lot to improve, as Latinos, Asians, blacks or anyone who is not heterosexual continue to function more as secondary characters full of clichés.

Now that there is more space for creators, it is logical that things change little by little and although continuing to demand is an important part of the movement, one must wonder to what extent it becomes an excuse for the attack and to cancel someone else. Since social media allows anyone to share their opinion on absolutely everything, it is not uncommon for it to seem like a competition to see who gets offended the fastest. The most dangerous thing about it is that these opinions become proclamations that can end someone’s career.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been working in Hollywood for years, creating her own stories to support black and Latino representation. His work in Hamilton – 100% made him one of the most important figures on Broadway despite initial criticism for being the one who gave life to the protagonist and for having rap numbers at historical events in the United States. In the end, the composer came out the winner and with enough recognition to be able to do En el barrio – 95%, a film that sought to represent the Latino world in which he grew up.

In the neighborhood It was one of the most anticipated releases, but now that it has finally reached theaters, the reception was not as expected. In various social networks, Miranda was attacked for not having Afro-Latino characters, who are definitely part of Washington Heights. The story, the musical work and the fact that Latino actors were sought for the film mattered little, the public was left with this act of supposed classism. Miranda apologized and assured that she would do better next time, but some celebrities believe that she did not have to apologize at all, such as Rita Moreno, Puerto Rican actress famous for Amor sin Barreras – 94%.

During an interview on The Late Show, Moreno took the initiative to speak about the controversy:

Can we talk for a second about the criticism towards Lin-Manuel? That really bothers me. You can never get it right, it seems. [Lin-Manuel Miranda] He is the man who literally brought the Latin and the Puerto Rican to America. I couldn’t do it. I’d love to say I did it, but I couldn’t. Lin-Manuel did it without help, and I am very excited and very proud that he produced my documentary.

The actress added:

I’m just saying, can’t we just wait a bit and leave it alone? There are many people who are Puerto Ricans, who are also from Guatemala, who are dark and who are lighter. We are of all colors in Puerto Rico. And that’s the way it is, and it would be very nice if they didn’t go out with it and just leave it alone, for now. What I mean is that they are really attacking the wrong person.

TONIGHT: Rita Moreno comments on the controversy surrounding her friend Lin Manuel Miranda and his film “In The Heights.” #LSSC pic.twitter.com/4cQcvviaLf – The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 16, 2021

Rita Moreno he definitely knows what he’s talking about. Although she is famous for her portrayal of Anita in Love without barriers, the protagonist was Natalie Wood, who did not have Puerto Rican origin at all to be Maria. Yes, there is still much to improve, but perhaps attacking those who try from the heart, and not taking advantage of social movements, is not the best option. Some analysts even believe that these refusals affected the box office of In the neighborhood, despite being a premiere expected by many. The good news is that Miranda does not stop working and highlighting her roots in her writing, which can be seen in titles such as Alive Y Charm, two animations that will include their songs.

