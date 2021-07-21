Risto Mejide returns to ‘Everything is true’ after testing positive for coronavirus

Risto Mejide has presented the program again ‘Everything is true’ after testing positive for coronavirus. The publicist has done it through a plasma screen and has wanted to share with the viewers his feelings after a bad drink that, fortunately, has not presented serious complications.

At first, the publicist thought that his discomfort could be due to the effects of the second dose of the vaccine, since he began to notice symptoms 24 hours later inoculation. “It was a complicated night, with strange symptoms and very close to fever and chills,” he said.

In any case, the usual sanitary controls of Mediaset detected that it was a case of infection by coronavirus. “That moment will always be remembered by the uncertainty that comes over you. When you receive this news, the world comes over you,” he said.

Risto Mejide, on the other hand, has defended the benefits of inoculation: “Thanks to the vaccine I have not suffered the symptoms that I could have suffered and that we have seen in thousands of people. The symptoms are mild and this is thanks to it.”

Finally, the presenter highlighted the amount of messages of support received in the last hours. However, he has also pointed out that some have not been pleasant. “People who wish you death, that of your loved ones and who ask the virus to do its job. People who are deniers are asking for that,” he explained.