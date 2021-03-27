Risto Mejide charges against Toni Cantó and explains how “he has deceived everyone” with his signing for ‘Everything is a lie’

On March 15, the television presenter Risto Mejide made a live offer to the former Valencian deputy of Ciudadanos Toni Cantó so that he could form part of the program as a collaborator Everything is a lie, broadcast by the Cuatro network and presented by Mejide.

He sang accepted, but he will not be able to fulfill the deal because he is part of the list of Isabel Díaz Ayuso (PP) for the municipal elections in Madrid on May 4, something that has angered Risto Mejide.

As Vertele collects, the presenter said: “We don’t need ex-politicians among usWhat we need is real people. “” I am deeply saddened by what this man has revealed to the program team, by what this man has done with the viewers, “he added.

Mejide wanted to “demonstrate with evidence how Toni Cantó has deceived all the spectators “.

“The problem is not that he finally did not finish in this program. The problem is the management that it has been done from behind and that begins when he says he accepts, “continued Mejide.

The presenter explained that after the program, his team contacted Cantó and he was in favor of collaborating, but asked for two days to disconnect. “With his signing for the PP we began to understand many things. That information was being hidden from us. He has a right to that, but not to fool us“Mejide said.

“This man is going to go on an electoral list. I am thinking of all the people who consider voting the list in which this man goes, with the credibility that has been left to shreds in those other four games (…) We will try to do our program without Toni Cantó, “he settled.