Risto becomes a ‘trending topic’ for blaming Pablo Iglesias for the crisis with Morocco

Risto speaks to the camera while showing a 2020 tweet from Pablo Iglesias. (Photo: EVERYTHING IS A LIE)

The presenter of Todo es Mentira, Risto Mejide, has become the second trending topic in Spain on Tuesday afternoon after a comment on the diplomatic crisis between the Government and Morocco in his program.

Mejide has dedicated a large part of Cuatro’s television space to reporting on the migration crisis that has unleashed in recent hours, when thousands of Moroccans have entered Ceuta and Melilla irregularly.

According to the figures provided by the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, there have been about 8,000 people, of which approximately 4,000 have already been returned thanks to “contacts” with the Moroccan government.

The host began by saying that his program has always had the vocation of “being honest”: “On a day like today, it is more important than ever to try to be honest. One day with, perhaps, the worst diplomatic, political, territorial and humanitarian crisis that we have experienced in recent years, it is still necessary to be more honest than ever ”.

Risto wanted to make it clear that what is happening in Ceuta and Melilla “is not an invasion” and “it is not just a humanitarian crisis”: “What is behind here is blackmail from one nation to another. It’s ‘either you listen to me or I’ll open the gate’. That simple and that crude. Crude because we are talking about human lives because they are taking advantage of the need of people who only want to improve their lives ”.

The presenter has gone back in time and has pointed out that what is behind “is a diplomatic and political botch that must be denounced” and added that “if we are in these it is due to the incompetence of some”.

″ …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.