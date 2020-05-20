Recently, the President of the United States, Donald Trump, affirmed that he takes hydroxychloroquine to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned about the use of hydroxychloroquine, a medicine used to cure malaria, to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He also warned about the risk involved in seeking to achieve herd immunity in a community.

Marcos Espinal, Director of PAHO’s Department of Communicable Diseases and Environmental Determinants of Health, added that Until now, the use of hydroxychloroquine, which President Donald Trump indicated he was consuming, was not recommended, since there was insufficient evidence to demonstrate its effectiveness in the fight against Covid-19.

On the contrary, this drug has been found to cause heart problems. Meanwhile, Sylvain Aldighieri, deputy director of the emergency department, clarified that the use of ivermectin, which is used as an antiparasitic, has shown no benefit in patients.

During the conference, the director of health emergencies, Ciro Ugarte, expressed his concern about the lack of access that the organization has had to Nicaragua, since evaluations within the country of the protocols applied to the disease have not been possible, so far the Recommendations continue to be directed to the country and it is expected that they will be followed.

Jarbas Barbosa, deputy director of the organization, called for privileging the use of PCR tests to track the disease, while PAHO stood against seeking herd immunity to counteract it and assured that preferably sick people should be tracked, cared for, hospitalized if necessary and increased the number of tests.

So far, neither in the world nor in Latin America is there a unique answer to the problem, which is why each country has acted under international recommendations and its own experience, said Barbosa, meanwhile it continues to be relevant that this disease does not exceed the centers health, so it should be answered with a sufficient trace. (Ntx)