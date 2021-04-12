Risks vs. AstraZeneca Vaccine Benefits: Graphic Guide

According to the authors, the main benefits of the vaccine are protection against COVID-19 (both in the short term and from suffering what has been called “prolonged covid”), both for the vaccinated person and for those with whom it enters in contact, as the chances of the vaccinated person infecting them are reduced. However, these potential benefits change depending on the person’s exposure to the virus (for example, by the prevalence of SARS-CoV-2 locally or by the type of work of the person in question) and depending on the possibility of contracting a serious infection (depending on age or previous pathologies).

To illustrate the potential benefits of being vaccinated, the scientists chose as a variable the estimated number of ICU hospitalizations avoided by the vaccines and according to the age group against the most serious damage from the vaccine, which would be that of the thrombi in question. In addition, three possible levels of exposure to the virus were chosen, using incidence data by number of inhabitants and illustrating the benefits accumulated over 16 weeks.

Low exposure risk

Illustration of the potential benefits and harms of low virus exposure (incidence of 2 per 10,000 inhabitants per day). The data on adverse reactions to the vaccine have been taken from the report number of cases of blood clot reactions provided by the Regulatory Agency for Medicines and Health Products of the United Kingdom on March 31, 2021.