It is possible that someone, especially an adolescent or child audience without knowledge of risks and dangers on the Internet, publish their phone number on the network: on social networks, on contact pages … This is a danger that can not only lead to harassment or phone calls You may lose money on your phone bill or you may end up losing your account on social networks due to an identity theft attack.

Bullying

Currently the first thing you will suffer if you leave your number on the Internet is that all kinds of people write to you with whom perhaps you would not like to speak. You will receive phone spam Both in continuous calls that you will have to block and through messaging applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram. Any particular “boring” user can contact you just to annoy, which is an unnecessary risk. Although you can block calls or contacts on WhatsApp, it will still be annoying and dangerous for anyone to speak to you.

Ads and services

As well as previous calls, one of the main risks is that they point our phone as a contact for ads of a sexual nature or any other type of services. You will receive continuous calls from an ad that you did not post and that you probably have nothing to do with, which will be annoying and dangerous.

Premium SMS subscription

Having your phone number is enough to register it in any Premium SMS service so that you end up with a good scare and the bill at the end of the month. In addition, one of the main problems of these services is that you do not have to know that you are subscribed and you will not find out until you receive the invoice. On many occasions we don’t even look at the invoice and it could be that they are stealing money from us month by month. If you detect this, contact your operator as soon as possible to try to find an urgent solution.

Identity fraud

The main problem, beyond the fact that they call you continuously or you have to pay more on the invoice month by month, is that they supplant your identity. With your phone number they can impersonate you and they can even try to access all your data from social networks such as Instagram or WhatsApp. In these cases, there are applications that ask a verification code and therefore it is essential that you do not give it to anyone at any time. Someone with your phone number and your verification code could impersonate you, have your chats, your conversations …

Where can I leave my phone number?

Yes online shopping It is usual to be asked for your phone number in case the transport agency has any problem with the shipment or simply if the store in question usually sends personalized offers via SMS. In these cases it would make sense to leave the phone number but as long as you have verified that It is a reliable website. Try, as far as possible, to check the privacy data and the rules of use of the online store where you are going to buy to find out how the treatment of your personal data is.

Another option or time when it does make sense to leave the phone number is in case use two-step authentication. For example on Instagram or Facebook. But in these cases you must make sure that it is the official application that asks for it and you must not leave your mobile phone at any time if you receive an email, an SMS or a WhatsApp message. To activate two-step authentication, do it directly from the official application.

How do I remove it?

Do an internet search for your phone to see where it is published and associated with what data. Once you have located it, you should contact the person responsible for the website to request to delete it or you can even file a complaint for violating the Data Protection Act although it will depend on each specific case, the website or the causes of the publication.

Another resource is that of the Right to be forgotten, set out in the European Data Protection Regulation. It is a right that provides greater control to users over their personal data and that allows us to request that personal data be removed or deleted from Internet searches. In this case your phone number would not appear as search engine results although that or would imply that they continue to be seen on the pages in which they are published. There are several cases in which the right to be forgotten could be requested:

If they have not been used for the purposes of obtaining it

In case the consent of the Data Protection Regulation has been revoked.

If the interested party objects to the treatment

In the event that there are breaches of the Data Protection Regulation.

Robinson List

If you think that you have not published your mobile phone on any web page and still receive advertising, you can dial the numbers in the Robinson List. The Robinson List is a free advertising exclusion system at the service of users and whose main purpose is to improve data protection and end classic calls at all hours. According to the Spanish Agency for Data Protection (AEDP) any company or entity should consult the Robinson List to see if you have this person’s consent.

It is not an infallible measure And many times we inadvertently authorize this massive sending of information. But it is free to sign up and you can try it, just go to the web and fill in your personal data and choose what type of advertising you want to block:

Email

Mobile phone

Landline

Post mail

SMS messages

MMS messages