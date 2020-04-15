In the first days of April, indicators began to emerge that inform us that the worst moments of the epidemic due to the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Spain are already happening.

Although the various pandemic control and prevention strategies worldwide are having a very favorable effect (different depending on the country and depending on the measures taken and the timing of the epidemic) the general opinion of public health experts is that vaccines, available in the not too distant future, will be the ones that can break the pandemic. The scientific collaborations to investigate this infection are extraordinary. In the development of possible vaccines against COVID-19, there are dozens of initiatives underway based on different strategies, broadly speaking: complete virus (inactivated or attenuated), viral subunits or nucleic acids (DNA or mRNA) .

We want to debate on the possible role of a special type of clinical trial to investigate the efficacy and safety of vaccines, the use of which could accelerate the generation of rigorous and vital knowledge for the control of the pandemic.

Provocation trials investigate whether a hypothetical vaccine administered to volunteers defends them against experimentally caused infection

So-called ’Human Challenge Trials for Vaccine Research (ECP) are experimental studies of human infection. They investigate whether a hypothetical vaccine against a causative agent of a specific infection, administered to volunteers, defends them against the possible infection when it is experimentally caused by exposing them to the microbe. That is, if it protects them, not against the natural acquisition of the infection in their daily living conditions, but in an artificial way under the conditions of a controlled experiment. Hence the term “provocation” or challenge.

These studies have been carried out since ancient times and have contributed to the generation of knowledge valuable scientists for the development of vaccines and antimicrobial drugs. A few days ago, an article by researchers Nir Eyal, Marc Lipsitch and Peter G. Smith was published in the Journal of Infectious Diseases, which was quickly answered with an interview with its authors in Nature and has generated other informative articles, among which one in Science highlights. The authors of the proposal propose the use of clinical trials with an ECP design in the investigation of efficacy and safety of vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

How to shorten the long road from the laboratory to the clinic

The so-called preclinical research includes very extensive studies prior to its investigation in humans, such as the development of new molecules, the analysis of the intimate mechanisms of diseases with the identification of possible targets for vaccines or therapies, the study with experimental models of diseases, etc. Once the preclinical results are promising, we move on to the experimental phases in humans: we enter the field of clinical trials.

The first type of these trials is the so-called phase 1. If we talk about hypothetical coronavirus vaccines, we must answer the question of whether the vaccine is safe, that is, if once applied to healthy humans it does not produce adverse or secondary effects unacceptable. In short, respect the principle of not doing harm.

If the results are positive, it goes to phase 2 and even hybrid phases (1-2 or others). In addition to continuing to generate safety information (for example, depending on the different doses of the vaccine) the essential thing is to know if the supposed vaccine is effective, if it achieves what it is intended to do: induce adequate defenses against the pathogenic microbe.

This design has already been used in malaria, cholera, virus-caused diarrhea, dengue, and respiratory viral infections, but not against microbes with a high mortality risk such as the Ebola virus, due to its obvious ethical implications.

If the results of the phase 2 clinical trials are favorable, that is to say that the benefit (efficacy) of the studied vaccine outweighs the risks (safety), we proceed to the phase 3 clinical trials. In these, what is investigated is whether the The supposed vaccine is effective and safe against a placebo when they are administered one or the other (by means of a randomisation), usually to thousands of individuals exposed to the microbe in question, against which the vaccine is expected to be effective and safe. Clinical trial designs, be they phase 1, 2, 3 or hybrid, have a remarkable complexity and there are multiple variants.

The question of how to speed up the long process of clinical research on vaccines is not a new one and has already been practically raised years before we had this pandemic. So we can refer to some diseases in which this design has been used, for example, in malaria, cholera, diarrhea caused by viruses (norovirus), dengue and in viral respiratory infections (influenza, respiratory syncytial virus) but not against microbes at risk of high mortality such as the Ebola virus, due to its obvious implications ethical.

The design of clinical provocation trials for vaccine development does not entail great difficulties from a scientific point of view; There are, but they are affordable. The “but” and it is a great but !, is that generates a large bioethical debate.

How to design a challenge test for the COVID-19 vaccine

Following the researchers’ proposal, the design of this study would be very simple:

We selected a group of healthy volunteers, between 20 and 45 years old, who we know for sure that have not passed the COVID-19 infection. We are talking about tens (not thousands as for a phase 3 trial).

We have a putative coronavirus vaccine that has successfully passed phase 1 in humans (safe), and that generates immune defense responses (effective).

We vaccinated healthy volunteers and studied their results, clinical evolution (if they had discomfort at the administration site, fever, poor general condition, etc.), and a comprehensive set of laboratory tests, such as biochemical, hematological parameters, presence or absence of the virus and detailed information on the development of the immune response (antibodies, cells, etc.).

We prepare vials with a quantity of live virus, with ability to cause infection, dosed in an amount similar to that of the usual circumstances of a contagion under natural conditions of acquisition of the infection.

We put healthy volunteers who have had an excellent immune response to the vaccine in an isolated environment, without the possibility of being infected from outside and with the availability of all available medical means, in case its use is necessary.

We administer the virus in the upper respiratory tract (nasal mucosa) to healthy volunteers, starting with one or very few of them to minimize the hypothetical risk. We make a very detailed follow-up of whether the infection is caused and its possible symptoms, and we study again the set of laboratory, biochemical, hematological variables, etc., in addition to the evolution of the virus itself and the characterization of the development of defenses. of the volunteer.

We will know at the end if the previous vaccination manages to partially or completely avoid the infection induced in an experimental way.

The lead author of the paper, Nir Eyal, who is director of the Center for Population Bioethics at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, and his collaborators propose that there be an experimental group that is exposed to infection with the coronavirus but who has not been vaccinated before. The volunteers in this group would have received a placebo. From our perspective, although such a design adds scientific rigor, we consider you have more ethical objections.

Would this type of trial be ethical?

In short, with one or another research variant, this clinical trial strategy generates knowledge of exceptional reliability and very quickly, available in a few weeks or months vs. the long time required for a conventional phase 3 clinical trial. But would it be ethical to put healthy volunteers at risk?

Consideration should be given to whether the benefits of a coronavirus vaccine clinical trial outweigh the risks.

Bioethics and its application to clinical research has a great doctrinal and normative development with essential principles that support it (autonomy, non-maleficence, beneficence and justice). Consideration should be given to whether the benefits of a coronavirus vaccine clinical trial outweigh the risks.. Even the possible risk to a person should not be underestimated against the possible benefits to a community, a group of patients or the whole of society.

The risk of mortality from the natural infection of COVID-19, in healthy people in the aforementioned age range, is very low, around 0.5% and in some case series it is lower (0.25% in Spain in those infected between 15 and 49 years old, as of April 6). But it exists, it is real.

Risk should be minimized by rigorous selection of candidates, with ages, demographics, and rigorous absence of underlying diseases; a selection of vaccines with better results in phases I and II, or others with potentially lower risk; and a very up-to-date monitoring of knowledge about the efficacy of treatments and selection of the most successful ones against natural coronavirus infection. There are many, many clinical trials underway that are going to be very conclusive in a short period of time. It would be the absolutely indispensable resource in the hypothetical cases that, having been vaccinated and responded with well-developed defenses, could have induced a moderate or severe experimental infection, the probability of mortality of which would be even more diminished than in the current situation.

Who would want to volunteer?

Would we assume as volunteers the risks thus posed? Part of the answer is already given: thousands of volunteers have responded to a very recent offer of these characteristics from a laboratory in London, according to the Wall Street Journal; Well it is true, with the incentive of receiving 3,500 pounds each. It is this other aspect of ethical importance to debate. Typically in clinical trials is to financially compensate volunteers, paying them the individual expenses caused by their participation (travel, etc.) but without the amount representing a substantial economic incentive.

The dilemma is between the apparently small but real risk of getting sick and dying on the part of healthy volunteers, compared to the great and useful knowledge generated for the world population as a whole. It is not risky to say that an investigation with this design would very quickly generate knowledge that would prevent thousands of deaths. We are in the classic situation in which the trade off makes decision-making difficult. Would we assume as a society the counterparts, the compensations, the exchanges, thus raised?

A few years ago, an ECP against Zika virus was proposed that offers lessons for this debate. The conclusion of an independent panel that evaluated it was that “the trial could be ethically justified in principle, but that it was premature for its approval”

A few years ago, an ECP against Zika virus was proposed that offers lessons for this debate. The conclusion of an independent panel that evaluated it was that “the trial could be ethically justified in principle, but that it was premature for its approval”. The prematurity was due, in part, to the fact that there was a potential risk of harm to some people not participating in the study (partners or sexual contacts of the volunteers, since the risk of sexual transmission was not known in detail), and in another, that at the time of the evaluation there were ongoing investigations whose results could render the proposed trial unnecessary.

The two authors of this analysis we have made a qualitative exploration posing the problem to relatives (age 20-45 years, without underlying pathologies, with anonymous responses) who could be volunteers of a hypothetical DBS like the one discussed here. They have answered 23: 10 yes, 8 no and 5 does not know does not answer. Of course, it is a convenience sampling, but it enriches our reflection on the dilemma with the perception of risk felt by a young group (and with 16 children in total) in a dramatic moment of the COVID-19 pandemic in Madrid.

We believe that this pandemic it is making us reflect on multiple aspects of our personal life and life in community. It will present us with many dilemmas, in the social, economic and political spheres. Of course, also to health professionals, researchers, and potential healthy volunteers for an ECP against the coronavirus. The two of us cannot volunteer for such a study, but if we could, we would opt for it.

We cannot end without placing great emphasis on the fact that when coronavirus vaccines are available, we are capable as citizens and as a society to demand that they be accessible to all the inhabitants of this planet.

Authors:

Luis Guerra is a former director of the Research Foundation of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital and a former director of the National School of Health (Carlos III Health Institute). Retired doctor.

José Carlos Alcázar has a degree in Chemical Sciences. His professional activity has been carried out in the non-health business field. He has been a lay member of the Clinical Research Committee of the Ramón y Cajal Hospital. Retired.

