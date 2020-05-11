Even with high temperatures, a scorching sun, particles of dust from the Sahara and the constant recommendations of the authorities for the population to remain in their homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic, hundreds of people went out yesterday to recreate the boardwalk in Santo Domingo .

Regardless of the warnings, during the hours before the curfew, many people chose to enjoy their Sunday in front of the sea.

The hands of the clock did not yet show 7:00 in the morning when a group of cyclists, some with masks and others not, crossed the bike path of the boardwalk at full speed, in a clear display of physical activity. Very close to them were others who went there to walk.

The exercise of physical activity, which was the main movement seen on the boardwalk while the sun emerged imposing from its natural sunrise in the east, changed hours later to another form by people who preferred to go out for fresh air and socialize.

Between 10:00 in the morning and 4:00 in the afternoon, an hour before the start of the curfew, which predominated in the section of the boardwalk, between Abraham Lincoln Avenue and the Monument to Fray Antonio de Montesinos, they were social activities.

Again, against all social distancing protocol, many people came to this area, used the benches, some brought their own chairs and others settled for the shadow of a tree.

As the hours passed, the children played, the adults laughed and some drank beer. Others used these public spaces as a work area.

A man, who preferred not to identify himself, “set up” his barbershop under the blanket of a tree and on a concrete wall placed his cosmetic products: alcohol, foam, soap and his main utensil: a razor.

Apart from the current conditions and the recommendations of the authorities, many citizens have chosen to ignore this, enjoy the arrival of summer outdoors and calm the hot temperatures in front of the sea.

Onamet Predictor

In a conversation with Listín Diario, one of these indicated that this phenomenon, which occurs every year, causes a significant increase in temperatures, at a time of the year when the season changes, which can affect the skin.

“This sunstroke is not suitable for anyone to expose themselves, because one comes from the winter period where the temperature was cooler and as these sunstrokes occur, people’s skin is not prepared to receive this heat stroke and this can cause damage to the skin and, therefore, the person should not be exposed to this type of heat stroke, “he said.

ENVIRONMENT

High temperatures

and dust from the Sahara

In addition to the Covid-19 pandemic, a weather predictor from the National Bureau of Meteorology (Onamet) recommended avoiding sun exposure and trying to stay home, due to the arrival of dust from the Sahara.

