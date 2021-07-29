Riskified Ltd. Announces Initial Public Offering Pricing

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021– (BUSINESS WIRE) – Riskified Ltd. (“Riskified”), a fraud management platform that enables frictionless electronic commerce, today announced the launch of its initial public offering of 17.5 million Class A common shares. with a public offering price of USD 21.00 per Class A common share. The offering consists of 17,300,000 Class A common shares offered by Riskified and 200,000 Class A common shares to be sold by one of the shareholders. existing Riskified. Riskified will not receive any profit arising from the sale of the shares by the selling shareholder. Underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,625,000 Class A common shares of Riskified at the IPO price, less any discounts and subscription fees. Class A common shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol “RSKD.”

Closing of the offering is expected to occur on August 2, 2021, subject to compliance with customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, JP Morgan Securities LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC are serving as the principal administrators of the proposed offering. Barclays Capital Inc., KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Truist Securities, Inc. and William Blair & Company, LLC are acting as joint administrators of the proposed offering. Loop Capital Markets LLC, Samuel A. Ramirez & Company, Inc., Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC and Stern Brothers & Co. are serving as co-administrators of the proposed offering.

This offer will be made only through an issuance prospectus. When available, a copy of the preliminary offering prospectus may be requested from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York, 10282; by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com or by phone at 866-471-2526. JP Morgan Securities LLC, by mail to Attn: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York, 11717; by email at Prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorgan.com or by phone at 1-866-803-9204. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, by mail to Attn: Prospectus Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, New York, 10010; by email at newyork.prospectus@credit-suisse.com or by phone at 800-221-1037.

A registration statement on Form F-1 in relation to these securities has been filed with the SEC and has become effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase these securities; nor will any of these securities be sold in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale is illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Riskified

Riskified enables companies to harness the full potential of e-commerce by making it secure, accessible and frictionless. Riskified created a next-generation e-commerce risk management platform that enables online merchants to build trusting relationships with their consumers. By leveraging machine learning that benefits from a global business network, Riskified’s platform identifies the person behind every online interaction; This helps traders, ie Riskfied clients, to eliminate risk and uncertainty from their businesses. Riskified drives higher sales and reduces fraud and other operating costs for your merchants. In addition, it strives to provide superior consumer experiences, compared to the performance of its merchants prior to the onboarding of Riskified.

Contacts

Investor relations:

Chris Mammone, The Blueshirt Group for Riskified

ir@riskified.com

Corporate communications:

Rowena Kelley

press@riskified.com