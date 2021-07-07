Risk of zombification in employment in Europe, according to ODDO BHF

Stopping the economy, but protecting jobs was the watchword in Europe during the coronavirus crisis. Taking inspiration from the German system of part-time work (Kurzarbeit), all major economies have established systems whereby the state pays a large part of the wages of those who work part-time. This limits bankruptcies and layoffs and dampens the impact on business. There is no evidence that this led to a job zombification. Like any emergency measure, the problem is how to get out of it. Today, without this aid, European unemployment would be around 6-7 percentage points higher than the official figure of 8%.

After the financial earthquake of 2008, the unemployment rate in the eurozone it skyrocketed, first by three points in 2009-2010 and then by two points in 2011-2012. It was not until the beginning of 2020 that it returned to its pre-crisis level, that is, at the same time that another great shock occurred, this time in health, a priori even more devastating. The labor market could not be allowed to “liquidate” the excess employment resulting from the forced closure of economies.

Inspired by a system that had long existed in Germany, European countries established systems to transfer to the state the payment of a large part of the salaries of private sector employees.

Instead of laying off employees, companies reduce their working time and preserve their production potential. The objective is that, in the recovery phase, they do not have to suffer the delays and costs of hiring. At their peak, in April 2020, these measures affected some 27 million people in the four largest eurozone economies (Germany, France, Italy and Spain). They are currently at levels close to a quarter or a third of that peak.

To measure the degree of employment protection, we can compare the number of employees and the volume of hours worked. From the fourth quarter of 2019 to the second of 2020, that is, in the acute phase of the crisis, employment in the private sector fell 4 percentage points in the euro area and hours worked by almost 20 percentage points.

Read more

In the first quarter of 2021, the decline was reduced to 3.2 points for employment and 8.7 points for working time. Based on this difference, we estimate the number of jobs protected by these reduced activity regimes. For the euro zone, it is about two-thirds of the total. With the exception of Germany, protection has increased considerably compared to the 2009 recession (left graph).

graph_eurozone1_oddo

The short-time measures have as objective to stabilize employmentTherefore, the unemployment rate does not reflect well the real situation of the labor market. According to Eurostat figures, the eurozone unemployment rate increased by around one point between the end of 2019 and the height of the pandemic (8.7% in the summer of 2020), before falling back to 8%. This level underestimates the degree of slack in the labor market, since it does not adequately reflect the drop in real working time and the decline in the participation rate of the active population.

Assuming these two parameters have not been permanently altered, ODDO BHF estimates that the “real” unemployment rate in the euro zone it stands at around 15%, up from a peak of 25% in spring 2020 (right-hand graph, p.1). Unlike the crisis of 2008-2009, the main distortion is much more related to working time than to the participation of the active population. This suggests that employment conditions could return to normal much more quickly in post-COVID recovery than after the financial crisis.

As with all emergency measures, their adjustment once the crisis is over must respond to opposite aspirations: on the one hand, governments do not want to prolong these measures beyond what is necessary, partly due to their cost; on the other hand, they do not want to end them abruptly for fear of unleashing a wave of layoffs. At present, conditions for part-time schemes are expected to tighten in the coming months. Recourse to these regimens is highly dependent on health limitations.

Therefore, there are significant differences between the sectors. In the first quarter of 2021, 78% of the decrease in hours worked in the private sector in the euro area came from retail, hospitality, leisure and other services. These sectors typically account for 40% of private sector employment, but they made disproportionate use of government support systems.

In France, for example, in May 2021, the hospitality industry (6% of employees) continued to represent almost 30% of the staff on a short-working day and 36% of the hours lost. With the end of the closures, these sectors can reopen and operate with fairly minimal restrictions (capacity limits, customer tracking). The number of hours worked will recover strongly in the coming months.

Hiring prospects have greatly improved in all sectors, not just those affected by administrative closures (left graph). In this phase of the reopening of European economies, The problem is not so much the lack of job offer, which is usually the case at the end of recessions when companies have doubts about their markets, as the difficulty in covering them.

graph_eurozone2_oddo