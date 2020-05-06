The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned today that “the risk of returning to confinement is very real” in countries that are currently alleviating their measures of social distancing, if it is not carried carry out proper management of de-escalation. Read: A good one: Sales of ‘little shops’ rise 10%

The risk exists “especially if countries fail to manage the transition very carefully and do not do so using a phased approach,” said Tedros after announcing that the 3.5 million cases of Covid-19 in the world have been exceeded. while the deaths touch the 250,000 barrier.

The WHO insists that during the deconfusion phase it must be ensured that infections are controlled, that the health system can cope with the transition, that the risk of outbreaks is minimized and that preventive measures have been taken in schools and workplaces.

The Geneva-based organization also requests that before applying quarantine and other confinement relief measures, it must be ensured that there is adequate management of possible imported cases and that public opinion is well informed about the measures taken by the State.

Tedros insisted that future waves of the coronavirus cannot be ruled out, but that given this possibility, “you cannot allow panic to arise”, but you must “be prepared, because now we have the opportunity to lay solid foundations in health systems.”

“If we have learned anything from this crisis, it is that investing now will allow us to save lives later,” said the Ethiopian expert, who stated that “History will judge us by how we responded to the pandemic and what measures we take.”

