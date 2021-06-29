Risk of depression increases 300% in a toxic work environment

Workplace Harassment

Workplace harassment also has an important link with corporations that do not support the mental well-being of workers. The study showed that enthusiastic and committed workers often feel valued by their bosses and that Men are also more likely to become depressed than women if their workplace pays little attention to their psychological health.

“Evidence shows that companies that do not reward or recognize their employees for hard work, place unreasonable demands on workers, and do not give them autonomy, are putting their staff at a much higher risk of depression,” says Amy Zadow, leader of the work that publishes the magazine BMJ Open.

Workplace bullying is bad for everyone, even the bully.

Surprisingly, the researchers also found that bullying affects not only the psychological well-being of the victim, but also the perpetrator of the harassment and the witnesses.

“In this study we investigated bullying in a group context and why it occurs. Sometimes stress is a trigger for bullying and, in the worst case, it can establish an ‘acceptable’ level of behavior for other team members. But above all, bullying can be predicted from a company’s commitment to mental health, so it can be prevented, “the authors conclude.