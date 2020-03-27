Risk management makes the difference to prevent a higher number of deaths in times of health crisis. That same process ensures the operation of the company.

By Arantzazú Rizo

For experts, a risk management plan should not focus on the short term, but anticipate what is coming and plan on a six-month or one-year basis. “This is and will be the great secret: raising awareness about the importance of preventing risks,” says Gerardo Herrera, director of Risk Consulting for Latin America at Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Any risk without being identified or without having been foreseen reduces the response capacity of any organization that seeks to reduce them. In this case, while we are experiencing a pandemic, organizations are companies.

The consequences of not managing risks can have high input costs, suffer sharp falls in sales or lose competitiveness, among other catastrophic scenarios. Thus, companies must identify such risks in time and implement an intelligent system to contain such risks.

“Risk management is not an academic degree, but something absolutely imperative for any organization, country or company,” says Herrera. A contingent program must integrate the needs of the productive sector and be complemented by incentives, financing and integration strategies for value chains. It is in this program where not only the companies intervene, but their entire value and supply chain.

Among the most affected sectors are those that import products from China, says José Luis de la Cruz, from the Institute for Industrial Development and Economic Growth. These are the manufacturing, automotive, and auto parts, electrical, electronic, computer, and some chemicals sectors that are produced only in China.

“At all times, managers must maintain communication with employees, recognize the situation and report on protocols and avoid situations of fear or uncertainty,” says Salvador De Antuñano, director of Human Resources at Grupo Adecco México.

In addition to the hygiene and prevention measures known to staff, the firm must limit travel outside the city where it operates and hold meetings through videoconferences. At a more advanced stage, temporary or total suspension of public activities or in the same company will be necessary.

They must prevent the consequences of such events. Companies must plan how a part of their workers will work from their homes, not only because of an organization measure but also because minors will not attend schools, in addition to the possible suspension of public transport services.

Meanwhile, managers must be prepared to maintain relationships with their partners or external suppliers, to keep the operation and supply chains functioning (see the section on manufacturing industry).

The speed with which companies implement a contingency plan will have a direct impact on their operation, the effect on the situation of their sales, costs and, in the long term, their fiscal and year-end results, as well as the health of your personal; But doing it without planning can have serious consequences.

