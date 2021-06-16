Risk in the Today Program! Guest tests positive, new outbreak? | Instagram

Andrea Legarreta, Andrea Escalona and Galilea Montijo already know him and could be at risk again! It has been revealed that two people who have recently been on the forums of the Today Program and have been part of the morning could have infected the production or cast of the dreaded virus.

As it transpired, Tania Rincon, who recently appeared alongside Paul Stanley in the Hoy Program dance contest, The Stars Dance Today, you have tested positive for the virus after taking a test. On the other hand, the one who does not know whether or not she is infected is the beautiful Macky González, who is also a participant in said contest within Today.

It is news that the Televisa program, Guerreros 2021, has suspended its recordings after several people tested positive for Covid-19. It turned out that it was Guty Carrera who first presented symptoms of the virus and the first positive, then more arrived.

Now it is known that so far 7 people among the participants and the production have tested positive for the virus, something that has greatly alerted Guerreros 2021, a program that suspended its recordings this week. However, little has been said about the Hoy Program, which could also be at risk due to contact with two people.

Rincón has very little to have left the morning forums since he was one of the couples spoiled by the public next to Paul Stanley; However, both decided to get out of the competition due to the multiple job responsibilities they currently have.

Who had also left, but returned, was the former Guerreros competitor, Macky González, who left after being accused of being unprofessional for not continuing her presentation after an attitude of her dance partner bothered her.

According to TV Notes, concern increased when it was revealed that various participants and former participants of the Televisa program were together in a meeting without taking due prevention measures and healthy distance. They indicated that Brandon Castañeda, Julio Ron, Agustín Fernández, Anahí Izali, Lluvia Carrillo and Macky González were present at said meeting.