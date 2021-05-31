Risk for Lakers: Anthony Davis points to loss against Suns

Going from day to day translates, for the moment, into negative signals. The medical tests performed on Anthony Davis in the last hours they almost completely ruled him out for the fifth game of the tie between Suns Y Lakers of the first round of the NBA Playoffs 2021. It is advanced by journalist Shams Charania, from The Athletic. A player who was already touched was added on Sunday, in the fourth game of this series, pain in the knee and, above all, a pull in the left part of the groin that is what is going to prevent him, Barring miraculous recovery, get to the next commitment.

On the night of Tuesday through Wednesday, just over 48 hours after the previous appointment, the fifth meeting between the Suns and Lakers will take place in Phoenix. And the sensations now are better for the second seed of the West, who has touched Chris Paul but arrives with better inertia. The tie is 2-2.

This tie is closely tied to Davis. In the first game he was weak and his team paid for it, improving in the next two for two victories. In the fourth the team hit a slump, not only basketball but moral, as soon as it became known that the power forward could not continue for the two remaining quarters.

To the physical doubts you have Lebron James we must add the loss of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope also on Sunday and until Kostas Antetokounmpo, which does not count for much for Vogel but has had to go to Greece for a personal matter. But Davis’ position and dependence on Angelenos is important. Andre Drummond is being in evidence in this series before a DeAndre Ayton who finally shows what he believed he was going to be capable of when he was number one in the 2018 Draft, the help of Marc Gasol is intermittent and the minutes begin to decay for Montrezl harrell, Sixth Man of the Year in 2020 and already pissed off with his situation. Davis’ position is interchangeable, he can be ‘4’ or ‘5’, and his loss makes it more difficult for the technicians to put a quintet on the court that can compete against the fierce Suns.