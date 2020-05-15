In view of the measures of contention and social isolation imposed by governments and organizations to curb the advance of Covid-19, the economic effects are beginning to be felt around the world. In Brazil, the total share of electronic commerce in B2B companies increased by 62%, according to an update by McKinsey, released last week.

Photo: Photo by Sergey Zolkin on Unsplash / DINO

B2B is an abbreviation of the term business-to-business in English, which in free translation means something like “from company to company”.

In other words, in a simplified way, B2B commerce is denoted between two companies that do business as a customer and supplier. Such a business can be product or service.

Through a series of global surveys, McKinsey, an American business consulting firm, is tracking how customer expectations, spending and behaviors are changing during the crisis in several countries over time.

As a result, B2B retailers’ optimism in the US is relatively high, but it is decreasing: half believe the economy will recover in two to three months (down from 55% at the beginning of last month).

The total share of electronic commerce in the B2B company’s total revenue increased in all countries, mainly in Brazil (62%) and Italy (64%).

Similarly, companies are reducing marketing spending in all regions. In the United States, 60% of B2B companies are reducing this type of investment. About half of B2B companies have already cut their budgets.

Furthermore, with this growth in sites with Marketplace, the consumer should pay even more attention to new ways of saving by buying online. Thus, more than ever, sites that offer cashback as a way to get part of their money back on their purchases have stood out.

Website: http://velupe.com.br/

See too:

Editor of L! designs duels in the return of European leagues

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra

