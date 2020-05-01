Marvin Vettori

Italian Marvin Vettori has not fought since last October 12, 2019, when he defeated Andrew Sanchez via unanimous decision. He has two fights won in a rowHis last defeat was against the current Middleweight Champion, Israel Adesanya, on April 14, 2018.

He has a fight scheduled for May 13 against Karl Roberson at the UFC Fight Night: Smith vs. Teixeira that would take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida in the United States.

“The Italian Dream” He has questioned what he considered “weak means” and has blamed them for being primarily responsible for cancellations of UFC events.

Man I’m telling you if you and tour BS negative media are gonna help screw another event over I’ll be pissed.

You think you’ll help the fighters doing that? Preparing like crazy for nothing again ??? It’s happening. Boom. That’s it. 🤫 https://t.co/v4VGijq5pR – Marvin Vettori (@MarvinVettori) April 30, 2020

Vettori was responding to an article from Bloody Elbow who interviews an epidemiologist, whose main concern is to stop the spread of the virus. In excerpt from the interview it is said:

Another major concern I would have is not only that people bring the virus to Jacksonville, but that if there is a chain of transmission in one of these events and then these fighters and their fighting go back to their place of origin, could plant multiple shoots in other areas otherwise they had been doing a very good job of controlling the virus

The article in question refers to the various risks associated with the UFC deciding to organize events at times like this.

Therefore, with the publication of Vettori, little by little voices are added that support the initial attitude of Dana White, towards the media.