Rising like foam: Bitcoin, Ethereum and the rest of the market in green

Consolidation in Bitcoin price after new all-time highs could suggest that now is the time to buy BTC in wildly bullish conditions. And yes, after climbing to almost $ 65,000 on Monday, Bitcoin began to consolidate in a new range. All this, amid the successful news this week, that Coinbase went public on Nasdaq. Around this particular event, the market is skyrocketing. Which has generated a bullish sentiment almost throughout the market.

The premiere also coincides with a moment of euphoria in the cryptocurrency market. Despite the doubts of many official bodies and regulators, virtual currencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum have earned the trust of small and large investors. Especially in the last two years they have opted for them as safe haven assets.

Precisely, the support of institutional investors has been crucial in this consolidation. Hence the importance of the Coinbase premiere. The expectation had been evident for days and the clearest reflection was in the cryptocurrencies themselves. Analysts suggest that the fact that the market is skyrocketing is primarily due to this major event.

Bitcoin and Ethereum not only record profits

Today, at the time of writing this article, Bitcoin is trading at USD 62,970 registering an increasing variation of 0.66% in the last 24 hours. For its part, Ethereum stands at USD 2,496, increasing 3.23% during the same period. This is reflected in our internal tool, Crypto Online.

Not only Bitcoin and Ethereum have skyrocketed. So have the other cryptos. Among them are: Dogecoin (DOGE) + 48%, Chainlink (LINK) + 13.59%, Cardano (ADA) + 5%, Uniswap (UNI) + 11.19%. Just to mention a few.

Miami Commissioner Wants To Allow Residents To Pay Taxes In Bitcoin

A Miami-Dade County commissioner backs a new resolution to allow residents to use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin to pay local taxes.

According to a document Thursday, acquired by the Miami New Times, County Commissioner Cohen Higgins submitted a resolution to the Miami-Dade Infrastructure, Operations and Innovations Committee calling for the establishment of a 13-member crypto task force.

The task force would examine the feasibility of allowing residents to pay their county taxes, as well as pay fees and services, using digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin. According to the document, crypto payments have the potential to improve convenience and save costs.

“The article would establish a task force that could delve into the feasibility of using cryptocurrencies in Miami-Dade County. All this, to explore the possible benefits and pitfalls that could result from its use. It is important to explore all avenues that can support expanding technology and the presence of new businesses for the benefit of our economy, ”Higgins said.

The proposal will be presented to the Miami-Dade committee on Thursday at noon local time. If the resolution passes, it must still be approved by the full county commission.

Switzerland’s Largest Insurer AXA Starts Accepting BTC as Payment

The second largest insurance company in Europe, AXA, has become the first insurer in Switzerland to offer its clients the option of paying their bills with Bitcoin. Thanks to a collaboration with established cryptocurrency broker Bitcoin Suisse.

Bitcoin payments will be accepted for almost all AXA products except for life insurance due to regulatory barriers for the latter.

AXA has cited the accelerated digital transformation of the global economy during the coronavirus pandemic. As a key factor in your choice to integrate cryptocurrency into your day-to-day operations. However, even in 2019, the insurer notes that it had conducted market research. It shows that approximately one third of those surveyed between the ages of 18 and 55 already owned or were interested in cryptocurrencies.

According to Claudia Bienentreu, director of open innovation at AXA, accepting payments with Bitcoin is AXA’s response to the growing demand from its customers for alternative payment solutions. With new technologies playing an increasingly important role.

Curious fact

Real estate mogul Nick Candy is selling his two-story penthouse overlooking spectacular Hyde Park for a whopping £ 175 million, making headlines for being considered the most expensive asking price for an apartment in Britain. But, in addition, for the crypto world it is doubly news because the businessman is accepting Bitcoin and Ethereum as a means of payment.In an email to Bloomberg News, Candy said that offers in Bitcoin and Ethereum will be considered, since cryptocurrencies are one great opportunity.

