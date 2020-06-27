So far 116 people have died in the states of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, following electrical storms and heavy rains that hit northern India, authorities said.

Azteca News –

The state of Bihar, in the India, Suffered the greatest losses due to Ray of the storm that struck the region during Thursday night, where 92 deaths were recorded in the first hours, as reported by Sajan Kumar, from the control office of the regional Department of Disaster Management.

International media indicate that almost a dozen deaths were recorded in the last hours, as relief efforts in the state progressed.

Authorities mentioned that they continue with the relief operations, since the number of injured and deceased could increase.

In the state of Uttar Pradesh, Also in North India, there have been at least 24 deaths and 24 others injured so far as a result of the storms, said regional Relief Commissioner Mohammad Arif.

Official reports mention that a large part of the deaths were caused by the impact of Ray.

The head of the Government of Bihar, Nitish Kumar, has ordered to compensate 400,000 rupees (about $ 5,300) to each of the families of the deceased, while he has asked the population to remain alert to the arrival of the rains.

« When the weather is bad, stay home, stay safe, » Nitish Kumar said in a statement Thursday.