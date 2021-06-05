Rises on Wall Street after a lower-than-expected employment data

The US Department of Labor said on Friday that 559,000 jobs were created in May, lower than expected, compared to a figure of 278,000 in the previous month. A Reuters poll of 81 economists had forecast job creation to rise to 650,000.

The US unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from a level of 6.1, compared to a forecast of 5.9%.

As for the indicator of average hourly wages, it rose 0.5% in May, three tenths more than expected.

After knowing the employment data, the main Wall Street indices start the day on Friday higher. The Dow Jones rises 0.40%, to 34,696.73 points; the S&P 500, 0.47%, to 4,213.12 points and the Nasdaq, 0.61%, to 13,701.40 points.

Yesterday, both initial claims for weekly unemployment benefits, that were at their lowest level since the start of the pandemic, such as the private job creation figures for May, released by the payroll processor ADP, far exceeded expectations by analysts.

According to ADP, the US economy generated 978,000 new private jobs in May; while initial claims for unemployment benefits fell by 21,000 in the week of May 29, to a seasonally adjusted figure of 385,000. Analysts had expected a slightly higher figure of 395,000 new requests. For its part, the moving average of this variable for the last four weeks fell by 30,500 requests, to 428,000, also its lowest level since the pandemic began.

In the opinion of Link Securities analysts, “although a strong rebound in employment could be interpreted as one more reason for the Federal Reserve (Fed) to start “talking about talking” about the start of the withdrawal of stimuli “, investors should “value good employment data more than figures as disappointing as last April.”

“Thus, and always in our opinion, one of the inflationary factors that most concern the markets is wages. Many companies are having a hard time filling their vacancies, which forces them to increase the salaries offered, with the consequent pressure on labor factor prices. In addition, companies that are unable to fill their vacancies are limited in their ability to increase their productions at a time when demand is very strong. Therefore, if the workers who until now had not wanted to return to the labor market begin to do so, it will be good for controlling inflation in two ways: through wages and through increased supply”, They add.

Read more

The Wall Street indices also focus their attention on the fact that US President Joe Biden offered to scrap his corporate tax hike proposal during negotiations with the Republicans, in what would be a major concession from the Democratic president as he works to close an infrastructure deal.

“This is very relevant news for the market, which fears that a tax increase will negatively affect the future profits of listed companies,” IG analysts point out.

“In the last (employment data) release that he defrauded, Biden set up a post-data press conference and this time, he’s done the same thing again, causing many investors to think about whether the data can be much better than expected or, on the contrary, much worse ”, they add.

After the ADP employment and weekly unemployment data, Wall Street closed the session yesterday in red. The Dow Jones was down 0.07%; while the selective S&P 500 yielded 0.36%. The Nasdaq was down 1.03%.

Today at the opening of Wall Street, the euro advances against the dollar and is exchanged at 1,217 greenbacks.

The Brent oil of reference in Europe is revalued by 1.15%, to 72.13 dollars, while West Texas adds 1.32%, to 69.72 dollars per barrel. The rallies come after the inventory data published yesterday showed a sharp drop in the same. A reduction of 5.08 million barrels when a drop of 2.443 million was expected.

In the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin is still unable to overcome the $ 40,000 resistance after Elon Musk tweeted the cryptocurrency and was heartbroken.

At the business level, it stands out that the European Commission has announced this Friday the start of an investigation against the social network Facebook due to the suspicion of monopolistic practices in the classified ads sector, for example taking advantage of data from other advertisers on its platform or in the conditions of its ‘Marketplace’ sale service.

“Facebook collects a huge amount of data on the activities of its users, which allows you to direct your messages to specific groups of customers. We will examine in detail whether this gives you an undue advantage,” explained the vice president of the Community Executive, Margrethe Vestager, in a statement to announce the case.

AMC Entertainment and Blackberry shares fell on Friday, as the social media-driven rally in so-called “meme values” seemed to fade at the end of a second week of notable rises.

Theater operator AMC was down about 6.4% to $ 48 in early trading, after falling 18% Thursday, completing its second stock offering in three days, taking advantage of a nearly 400% rise. in its share price since mid-May.

“AMC has made the best of its current ‘meme action’ status by selling shares at a premium, and has raised significant capital doing so,” said Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese.