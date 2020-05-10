Viscofan It is part of the minority group of companies that has increased its operational and commercial activity as a result of coronavirus. The good performance of its business has been accompanied by a bullish behavior on the Stock Market that has led it to become the second listed company that has appreciated the most so far this year, second only to Cellnex. Accumulates a rise of 26.7% within an Ibex that leaves 29% in 2020.

The Navarran firm that manufactures plastic wrappers got beat your own annual listing record in the session last Friday, reaching 60 euros per title, very close to its historical maximum of 63 euros. This new brand leaves behind the highs of 58.45 euros that it reached on April 30.

“Viscofan and Cellnex are the only two stocks that are trading positive. Unlike other sectors, the current health crisis has not caused a paralysis of his business, and he has been able to continue ensuring the supply of wraps to all customers globally. The increase in food products has boosted sales during this first part of the year, and it is expected that have a similar effect during the second trimester«, Says Joaquín Robles, analyst at XTB.

The Viscofan plants in Spain, China and the United States have not stopped producing even during the state of alarm, which has been reflected in the accounts for the first quarter. The group chaired by José Domingo de Ampuero y Osma exceeded the market forecasts, increasing its net profit by 20.3%, reaching 27.4 million euros. The departure of sales it grew by 10.4% to 222.1 million euros, while the debt was deducted by 10%. All this, while confirming the dividend distribution.

Gone is the punishment Viscofan suffered just a year ago for the swine crisis. “The company was heavily penalized in 2019 due to trade tensions and swine fever in China. But as these threats have eased, he has managed to restore his sales. Despite the current difficulties, Viscofan continues to estimate a 7 growth% », Adds the XTB analyst.

As Viscofan’s results reveal, Europe and Asia continue to represent 53.4% ​​of its business, while in North America it already represents 31.8% after experiencing growth of 21.6%. Latin America follows with a share of 14.8%, the territory with the least growth, only 2.2%.