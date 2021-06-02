Rises in raw materials and record factory growth take European stocks to new peak

By Sruthi Shankar and Shreyashi Sanyal

Jun 1 (Reuters) – European stocks hit a new high on Tuesday, as strong metal and crude prices boosted large commodity firms, while a report showed manufacturing activity in the area euro expanded at a record pace in May.

* The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 0.8% in the first session of June. The UK Outstanding Stock Index advanced 0.8% after the holiday on Monday; the German DAX jumped 1% to a new record; while the French CAC 40 advanced 0.7%.

* IHS Markit’s final reading of manufacturing activity in the euro zone rose to 63.1 in May, above the initial forward estimate of 62.8 and the highest since the survey began in June 1997.

* Although investors are concerned about the possibility that higher inflation will force the European Central Bank to reduce its stimulus measures, the entity’s authorities have said in recent weeks that the rise in prices is temporary and reaffirmed their support continued.

* “The Fed and the ECB have said they expect inflation to pick up as economies reopen,” said Keith Temperton of Forte Securities. “It will become a problem when the economies have opened and the numbers remain high. Until then, the market is accepting what it sees.”

* Eurozone inflation beat the ECB’s elusive target in May, increasing the communication challenge from authorities, who will be happy with higher prices for the time being, but may face ire from consumers.

* Mining companies such as Anglo American, BHP Group and Glencore climbed almost 4%, leading the momentum of the STOXX 600 thanks to the increase in the price of copper and other metals.

* Oil majors like BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total improved on a day when Brent crude futures hit their highest since March on optimism about the outlook for fuel demand.

(Edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)