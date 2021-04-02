Rises in most Southeast Asian exchanges

Bangkok, Apr 2 (EFE) .- The gains dominated in the stock exchanges that opened this Friday in Southeast Asia, while the parks of Singapore, Jakarta and Manila closed for a holiday.

In Malaysia, the Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange gained 2.71 points, 0.17 percent, and the selective KLCI ended at 1,585.35 units.

The Bangkok stock market, in Thailand, climbed 1.15 points, or 0.07 percent, and the SET index was left with 1,596.27 units.

The VN index of Ho Chi Minh (the former Saigon) closed with 1,224.45 units after rising 8.35 integers or 0.69 percent.

(c) EFE Agency