Pre-opening | Rises in European futures on a maturity day

BUSINESS

Santander acquires the parent company of the American company Amherst Pierpont for 500 million euros (.)

Insurers place an additional 2.25% of Acciona Energía among qualified for 198 million euros (.)

Siemens Gamesa shares fell on Thursday after the second downward revision of its outlook in less than three months on higher-than-expected raw material and product start-up costs (.)

Shell and Scottish Power, owned by Iberdrola, announced on Friday that they were joining forces to apply for the development of large-scale floating wind farms off the coast of Scotland (.)

MoraBanc agrees to buy 52% of Sabadell in its Andorran branch for 67 million euros (.)

UniCredit announced further changes in management on Thursday, as its new CEO Andrea Orcel continues with the optimization of the bank in the face of any possible merger (.)

Morgan Stanley surpasses earnings estimates from investment banking boom and deal management (.)

Samsung Electronics has applied for tax breaks to build its projected $ 17 billion semiconductor factory in the United States in a location other than Austin, where it already has a components plant, according to a document filed with Texas state authorities (.)

*ECONOMY AND POLITICS*

The Bank of Japan cut its growth forecast for this fiscal year, but maintained its view that the economy is heading for a moderate recovery, a sign that it will maintain its monetary policy for some time (.)

*SCHEDULE*

MARKETS

– Options and futures expirations

DIVIDENDS

– Entrecampos Cuatro Socimi distributes a 2020 interim dividend of 0.020 euros gross per share

– ISC Fresh Water Investment Socimi pays a 2020 complementary dividend in the amount of 0.464 euros gross per share

– Audax Renovables distributes a 2020 dividend of 0.0227 euros gross per share

EVENTS

– The Minister of Economy, Nadia Calviño, closes the agreement to sign the ENISA agreement (1200h)

BALANCE OF PAYMENTS AND BUDGETARY

– The Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism of Spain publishes monthly report of the trade balance for the month of May