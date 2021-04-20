rises 81% as fourth best value

Deoleo: recovers positions and rises 81% as the fourth best value

Deoleo is certainly a sum value and is still on the market. Although the experts always put its high volatility on the table, the truth is that it has remained more than firm in the market since the year began, in a rise, which has not lost an iota of vigor since the beginning of the year, even with substantial improvement, and even reaching its maximums of 2021, in this month of April.

And although en March the big news came from the lifting of the 25% tariffs, following the agreement reached between the United States and the European Union to suspend it on account of European aid to Airbus, the value began to revalue more strongly, rising to double digits, up to 13% intraday in that session. We are talking about a tax overweight at the border since October 2019 with which products were taxed, including wine, and which has had an impact on Spanish oil 1,200 million euros in losses.

Although the truth is that Deoleo continued at a good pace in the US despite the tariffs, generating the highest income for the company last year, 177.3 million euros with a growth of 50% because it was able to save an important part of the tariffs account of having bottling plants for its Carbonell or Hojiblanca oils, outside of Spain. Even so, this temporary suspension, while they continue negotiating, will reach 4 months, that is, it ends in July, although it is possible to extend it as agreed by both parties.

Be that as it may, the truth is that the value has reached its annual highs in this month of April, at 0.478 euros intraday and the advance in the last month has already reached 13%, after yesterday’s rise that exceeded 7%. Deoleo continues to be one of the best values ​​on the market with an upward trend that reaches 81%, recovering only 87% from the lowest for the year. Specifically, it is the fourth best in the Spanish stock market.

Deoleo price analysis

According to the technical indicators of Ei, Deoleo reaches a note, in bullish mode, although revised downwards of 8.5 total points of the 10 possible. In negative, only the medium-term business volume is shown, which is decreasing and the range of amplitude, the long-term volatility of the value that remains increasing. The rest, positive medium and long-term trend, positive slow and fast total moment, increasing long-term business volume and decreasing range in the medium term.

Premium Deoleo analysis

María Mira, fundamental analyst of Investment Strategies, points out that “in a valuation by multiples, at the end of 2020 the undervaluation is bulky. With PER of 0.44v and EPS growth of no less than 7,834.67%. The market pays 0.29 times its book value with very remarkable growth potential. Investing in Deoleo is undoubtedly riskier than the market average. Our recommendation is positive with a medium / long-term perspective ”.

Deoleo fundamental analysis

