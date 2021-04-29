rises 27% worldwide and Realme grows 183% in Europe

The coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly made history, also in relation to mobile sales. The market fell like never before in 2020, seeing that they did not recover even when the (absolute) confinements were seeing their end, but it seems that 2021 finally brings good news to the mobile industry.

While the shortage of chips is expected to still pose problems even in 2022 for this one, in the field of sales things have been better in the first quarter of 2021 according to Canalys. The podium changes slightly compared to last quarter, although what stands out is that Huawei has finally left the top 5.

The prominence of Samsung worldwide

According to data from Canalys, the global smartphone market has increased by 27% compared to last year in this same period. There are a total of 347 million units distributed, a number that is clearly above the approximately 294 million that Gartner quantified in August of last year, when this market continued to plummet.

Most of these distributions are of Samsung, which reaffirms its crown of laurels with 75.5 million units, that is, 22% of the market share of the first quarter of 2021. It is followed by Apple, despite the fact that the iPhone 12 mini did not turn out as expected and that apparently its production was cut back.

Although it is the bronze medal that stands out for its own climb: Xiaomi reaches its quarterly maximum in history (according to Canalys) with a growth of 62% compared to the first quarter of 2020 (at which time the pandemic had not yet broken out globally -economically speaking-). With this, it remains above other strong rivals and its compatriots such as Vivo and OPPO, who are below.

Realme: the queen of the climb in Europe

The firm Counterpoint has also shown a recovery, but with regard to the european market. Growth is more discreet on this continent, according to Counterpount of 6% compared to the first quarter of 2021, but in any case they are good numbers compared to last year.

The percentages are more distributed than a couple of months ago, but Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi remain on the podium. The brand is, in fact, the one that sells the most in Spain (according to Counterpoint), while Apple has experienced a decline in these first months of 2021. And meanwhile, Realme grows 183% compared to the first quarter of 2020, which shows that they are consolidating in this continent and that they are gaining ground in the crowded landscape of the mid-range.

A few months of changes

On the shortage of chips, in Canalys they hope that this affects in the successive quarters, so it would not be strange to see that, although the pandemic no longer seems to affect sales so much, not being able to reach manufacturing targets could be a reality in the coming months and that, necessarily, this is noticeable in distributions. If they cannot be manufactured, they cannot be sold, even though we may want to buy.

We will be aware of how this affects this and whether (for this reason or not) there are strategy changes in any case. Xiaomi has a catalog of vertigo, OPPO is not short and Samsung is a classic in this sense, so it would not be entirely strange if they could cut it (although honestly at the moment it does not seem like it). In addition, LG’s exit from the mobile market could cause changes, especially where they sold the most (the United States).