rises 141% since the worst of the pandemic

Aedas Homes: up 141% since the worst of the pandemic

Aedas Homes just closed a great July. Not only because it has clearly done positively in the market but for other added reasons. Among them, the arrival as the second shareholder stands out, with an important presence in its capital of Bank of America, which enters its shareholding with a significant 5.173% of its capital of direct and indirect maintenance.

That coincides with the reduction in the presence of the Helikon fund, which in the middle of the pandemic, in June of last year, bet on the promoters investing in Aedas Homes, together with its manager Federico Riggio has slightly reduced, also at the end of July, its presence , up to 4.983%.

Both behind the majority Mortgage 43 Lux, which is owned by a group of private investment funds controlled and managed by the firm Castlelake, which owns 60.6% of its capital.

Beyond this, in the market the value gained 15.8% in the month of July, which in general has not been favorable for the market, with increases in the last 20 sessions of 10.5%. So far this year it has risen 27.57% while from the lows of the pandemic Aedas Home recovers 141%.

Aedas Homes annual price

Aedas that has just bought for 53.7 million euros a series of real estate assets of ACR Grupo, Áurea Homes, between acquisition price and estimated debt or equity investments. And all this is carried out under the umbrella of its new strategic plan, for the developer that delivered the most homes last year in our country and that expects to reach 2,300 this year, before, of course, this acquisition. In this way he follows the path of Neinor after absorbing Quabit.

In its Strategic Plan until 2025, the promoter wants to double its income in the next four years, billing 750 million in its current fiscal year that began in April and will end next March, which means raising it by 11%.

While analysts are still clearly betting on value. The last to carry it out has been UBS, so Aedas Homes seems to be your right eye. The value continues to walk with a firm footing in the market, for the Swiss firm that raises its target price to 31 euros per share, from the previous 27, which is give it a potential of 21.8%.

Read more

According to average recommendation from experts who follow the value, up to 12 analysts, the average target price of the share reaches 29.87 euros, with a clear purchase recommendation for 9 of the aforementioned, two who choose to keep and only one to sell it.

Aedas Homes Average Analyst Recommendation

Also, just got to a financing agreement of 112 million euros with Incus Capital to develop ten turnkey developments of a total of 1,300 homes in Madrid, Catalonia, the Valencian Community and Andalusia. This financing will allow Aedas Homes to consolidate a dozen turnkey residential rental projects for third parties in Spain, which require a total investment of 186.7 million euros. The operation has had Alantra as financial advisor, Deloitte as technical and commercial advisor and DLA Piper and Garrigues as legal advisers.

Beyond that, the Investment Strategies technical indicators mark a great overall score, in bullish mode, for Aedas Homes. This is 9 total points out of 10 possible. Only negatively do we observe in these indicators the volume of business in the short term, which is decreasing for the value.

The rest, an upward trend in both aspects, total momentum, both slow and fast positive, the medium-term business volume that is increasing for Aedas Homes and the volatility of the value, average in terms of the amplitude range, which moves decreasing in the medium and long term as well.

If you want to know the most bullish values ​​of the stock market, register for free in Investment Strategies.