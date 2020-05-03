FILE – In this April 26, 2012 photo, inmates at Tihar Prison in New Delhi enjoy a music and dance performance. The spread of the coronavirus in overcrowded prisons in India has forced authorities to impose restrictions on prison movements and to release thousands of detainees awaiting trial on parole.









Saurabh Das







AP Photo





































NEW DELHI

The spread of the coronavirus in crowded prisons in India has forced authorities to strictly restrict internal movement in prisons and release thousands of detainees awaiting trial on parole, while health experts fear the facility is serving as sites. growing ideals that will encourage propagation.

Although there are no official figures yet for the number of coronavirus-infected prisoners in the country, penal institutions in India are slowly registering more and more cases, prompting authorities to temporarily suspend visits from family and friends.

On Thursday, authorities declared extreme security measures, especially the restriction of all movement, at Nagpur Central Prison, in Maharashtra, one of the states most affected by the pandemic. The decision came after 19 inmates at the Indore prison in Madhya Pradesh state tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. About 250 who came into contact with them were transferred to a temporary prison.

“It is a terrifying situation. If no action is taken soon, things can get very difficult, ”said Madhurima Dhanuka, head of the Prison Reform Program of the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative.

Considering its population of 1.3 billion, India has done a relatively good job of containing the virus, with 37,000 confirmed infections and 1,223 deaths. On Friday, the government extended the containment measures announced in March for another two weeks, but loosened restrictions in low-risk areas and is now trying to gradually reopen some industries, including agriculture and manufacturing.

However, health experts fear that overcrowded facilities, such as prisons, will be lethal as they threaten the lives of detainees and guards, apart from the population.

The virus has spread rapidly in crowded prisons around the world, leading to numerous releases. Experts from the UN and the World Health Organization have called on governments to reduce the prison population during the pandemic.

