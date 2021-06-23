Rise of the Beasts’ will be filmed in Machu Picchu – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will have Peru as one of its main stages. The new installment of the franchise will star Latin actor Anthony Ramos and actress Dominique Fishback.

The science fiction film will be produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura and will be directed by Steven Caple Jr. It is estimated that the film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be released on June 24, 2022.

The most emblematic places in Peru such as Machu Picchu and Cusco will serve to develop the plot of the cars that transform to fight evil.

The director, Caple Jr. assured that Machu Picchu is “a very magical place” and pointed out that they are doing everything possible to be able to work in such a complicated place for a shoot like that.

“I don’t think a movie the size of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts has ever been made there before,” said the filmmaker, who thanked the Peruvian authorities for opening the doors to shoot in Machu Picchu.

Di Bonaventura, who was proud to be able to bring the culture and history of Peru to theaters, explained that they will spend “between five and six weeks” filming in the Andean country and that the film will also show the “spectacular” city of Cusco.

In addition to Peru, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be set in New York.

Following the eighties inspiration from Bumblebee (2018), the last Transformers movie, this new film will be chronologically placed in the 90s.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will mark the debut in the saga of actor Anthony Ramos, who has just premiered In the Heights and was part of the musical Hamilton by Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The interpreter revealed that his character in Transformers is called Noah, a former military electronics expert who has just returned to New York.

“What worries him most is taking care of his home and his family,” said Ramos about a role that, in his opinion, stands out for its “tenacity” and “heart.”

Along with Ramos, one of the Latinos with the most future in Hollywood, will appear the African American Dominique Fishback, who has also attracted the attention of the film industry after her participation in the series The Deuce and in the film Judas and the Black Messiah.

Regarding the non-human protagonists of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the Autobots, with Optimus Prime at the helm, will deal in this film with new additions to the Transformers film saga such as the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons.

The Transformers saga, promoted by director Michael Bay and which already has six films under its belt, has grossed around $ 5 billion worldwide.