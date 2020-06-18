Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions, the new game based on The Super Champions, is getting closer and the community wants to know more about it. This is why Bandai Namco Entertainment shared a new video that lets us see that it will have 2 story modes that promise a lot.

This is a video of a footage of more than 7 minutes in which Bandai Namco Entertainment lets us see the differences in the 2 story modes that will be part of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions. The first of them will follow Oliver Atom and his teammates in the exciting games we saw in the anime.

But what about the second story mode? In it we will create a character that will represent us in the virtual world. So, together with him we will have to overcome different challenges, live with other characters and succeed on the soccer fields.

Next, we present the progress:

Now that you saw the trailer, tell us, what did you think? Are you excited for the premiere of Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions? Tell us in the comments.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions will arrive on August 28, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can know more about this anime based on The Super Champions by clicking here.