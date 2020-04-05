NEW YORK (AP) – At a time when the number of people infected with the new coronavirus has exceeded one million 100,000 worldwide, health systems are under pressure due to the increase in patients. With the highest number of infections in Europe and their hospitals exceeded, Spain and Italy were in trouble to provide protection to medical personnel in the front row in the fight against COVID-19, while 17 doctors from Egypt’s main oncology hospital tested positive in the virus.

In China, emergency sirens sounded across the country and flags flew at half-staff in tribute to victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the “martyrs” of the health sector who have died fighting to save the lives of others.

The combined number of deaths in Italy and Spain exceeded 25,000 people, with nearly 250,000 infected. Both countries have reported a high percentage of new cases among workers in the health sector.

Carlo Palermo, president of the Italian hospital doctors’ union, bit down as he described to journalists in Rome the physical risks and psychological trauma that the pandemic is causing, and highlighted the suicide of two nurses.

“It is an indescribable condition of stress. Unsustainable ”, he affirmed.

Overall, recent infections continued to decline in Italy, with 4,805 new cases registered on Saturday that brought the official count in the country to 124,632. The death toll continues to rise, with 681 new deaths bringing Italy to 15,362, the most worldwide.

In France, 7,560 have died from coronavirus-related ills, including at least 2,028 in homes for older adults, Health Director Jerome Salomon reported. More than 440 of the total deaths in France occurred in the last 24 hours.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. In some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can lead to more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia, and even death.

In the United States, the outbreak has begun to flare up in areas other than New York. More than 400 people have died in Louisiana, and state authorities have launched a frantic search for respirators similar to that of New York. Michigan registers more than 14,000 infections and 500 deaths, with Detroit being the epicenter of the epidemic in that state.

The New York governor announced on Saturday that China has facilitated the shipment of 1,000 donated fans to his state, underscoring the extreme actions that authorities around the world are forced to resort to in a situation that has become turned into a fierce dispute to secure, each on his own, enough life-saving devices during the pandemic.

In a token of the disorganized response to the global crisis, Governor Andrew Cuomo praised the Chinese government for helping to ensure the shipment of the artificial respirators, scheduled to arrive on Saturday at Kennedy Airport, while acknowledging that the Stocks of US government medical supplies could be dramatically short.

“We are all in the same battle here,” said Cuomo, who stressed that the state of Oregon offered to send 140 respirators to New York. “And the battle is containing the spread of the virus.”

The rush to obtain supplies has generated an intense dispute between the states and Washington at a time when the nation faces one of its most serious emergencies. State executives like Cuomo have been forced to abandon ordinary channels and work with other countries’ governments and private companies.

Trump said states are inflating their requests for medical supplies when they don’t need them and hinted that he was involved in shipping the respirators that will arrive from China to New York. Trump also said he would like to hear a stronger “thank you” from Cuomo for providing medical supplies and helping to increase the capacity of care in hospitals.

“We have given the Governor of New York more than anyone has received in a long time,” Trump said at a press conference in Washington.

While the state of Massachusetts used the New England Patriots NFL team plane to collect more than a million face masks in China, Russia has also sent medical equipment to the United States.

After Trump stated that he will prevent the export of N95 protective masks to Canada and other nations, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reproachfully asserted that his country will not take retaliatory measures as it continues to ship gloves and test equipment to states. United.

The number of people infected in the United States has exceeded 300,000, and more than 8,400 have already been killed in the country by the virus. More than 3,500 of those deaths were recorded in New York State, including more than 1,900 in New York City alone. In addition to receiving respirators from China and Oregon, Cuomo has ordered state private hospitals to redistribute respirators to those who need them most.