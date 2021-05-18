Rise in Mexico’s stock index outpaces MSCI advance: Graph

(Bloomberg) – Investors in emerging markets are becoming more selective as all the rallies recorded last year fade on expectations of higher inflation. The strong recovery in the US, which will drive global growth this year, makes Mexican stocks look attractive due to their strong ties to the country. The benchmark index of Mexican stocks is up 12% this year, easily outpacing the 1% rise in MSCI’s index of developing country stocks. Rising commodity prices to multi-year highs or records also boosts the Mexican peso.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP