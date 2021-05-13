“Rise” in global sales of electric cars

Enlarge

ACD May 13, 2021

2020 has not been a good year for global car sales, although electric car registrations have skyrocketed.

Electric car registrations increased 41 percent in 2020, a figure that contrasts with the global drop in car sales of other fuels caused by the pandemic, which fell 16 percent, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

According to the report, Europe surpassed China as the first market for this type of vehicle and globally, some 3 million electric cars were delivered worldwide (representing a 4.6 percent share).

At the end of last year, there were just over 10 million electric cars on the road worldwide. According to the International Energy Agency, electric vehicles in service prevented about 50 million tons of CO2 from being emitted last year.

In the words of this same body, if the governments put in place the appropriate measures to support the electric car, by 2030 there could be up to 230 million electric cars circulating in the world (12 percent of the total), compared to the figure of 145 million that the current rate indicates (7 percent of the park). Precisely, the figure of 230 million electric vehicles is considered the minimum necessary to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreements against climate change.

The report is also optimistic about short-term trends, calling them “brilliant”. In the first quarter of 2021, global electric car sales increased by around 140 percent compared to the same period in 2020, driven by sales in China of about 500,000 vehicles and in Europe of about 450,000. Sales in the United States more than doubled from the first quarter of 2020, albeit from a much lower base

Of the world’s top 20 vehicle manufacturers, which accounted for around 90% of new car registrations in 2020, the IEA states that 18 have declared plans to expand their model portfolio and rapidly increase the production of light electric vehicles. Automakers to offer 370 electric car models in 2020, representing a year-on-year increase of 40 percent.

“Although they cannot do the job alone, electric vehicles play an indispensable role in achieving net zero emissions worldwide,” explains Fatih Birol, Executive Director of the IEA. “Current sales trends are very encouraging, but our shared climate and energy goals call for even faster market adoption. Governments should now do essential groundwork to accelerate EV adoption, using the economic recovery packages to invest in the manufacture of batteries and in the development of a comprehensive and reliable recharging infrastructure ”, he indicated.