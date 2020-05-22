Franco Sosa, former defender of Boca, was one of the members of the squad that lost the final of the Copa Libertadores 2012 against Corinthians. After that defeat, Juan Román Riquelme stood in front of his teammates and made a very important announcement.

“After the game Riquelme informed us that he was leaving, one was very hurt because he was the head of the team, the figure, and for him losing had more repercussion because he is a fan. We had bathed, changed, Riquelme stood in front of everyone and told us that he felt very bad, which for him was saying that I have come this far. We were all frozen, we never imagined that statement, “said Sosa, in dialogue with Crack Deportivo.

For his part, the former Racing defender told an incredible anecdote that he lived with Román in that squad: “Riquelme helped me a lot, I was lucky to be very close to him from the first day. I have an anecdote that I was years old and I invited the little group we had to eat something after training, and When we arrived, all payment was made, I said ‘how do I pay if I did nothing myself?’, and Riquelme had paid for it.“

And in the same line, he added: “I never saw or heard that he had a problem with Falcioni. I was always close to Riquelme and never in front of us spoke ill of him or say what he says we do the opposite, that never. He always pulled forward. “

Finally, Sosa stated that he would like to direct Boca: “Now my dream as a coach would be to lead Racing and Boca, although Boca is very difficult because you need to have experience, to win elsewhere so that they will notice me.. Any footballer who starts dreams of playing in Boca. It was something maximum, and look I was in Europe. Playing there makes you known around the world. The downside was being unlucky to have injuries. If we won the Copa Libertadores against Corinthians, it entered Boca’s great history because it had not been achieved for a long time. Every day of my life I think about it, “he closed.

