“Yes, I will continue playing ball, I bet with my brother that I will continue until I am 40. We will see what happens, if I continue here or in another game.” The Bombonera exploded in a battle cry. The “Riiiiiqueeeeeeeelme, Riiiiiqueeeeeeeelme” had as much emotional charge with a farewell tone as it required that the leaders renew his contract. Meanwhile, he, the idol, 10, declared with his characteristic cunning to imply what everyone knew without saying it with all the letters. He went into the tunnel, rolling the shirt over his head like another fan. I knew it was his goodbye even if I didn’t want to assure him.

It was on May 11, 2014 when Juan Román Riquelme played his last game with the Boca shirt. It was 3-1 against Lanús, with Bianchi on the local substitute bank and Guillermo Barros Schelotto, in the visitor. Without being wonderful, was the figure of the team who won with goals from Emanuel Gigliotti, Nicolás Colazo and Claudio Raiño on the ante-last date of the 2014 Final Tournament, when the Viceroy’s had an irregular campaign in that tournament that ended with River as champion on the last date.

Although the leaders had not expressed themselves clearly about the idea they had about the future of the idol, it was vox porpuli that Daniel Angelici did not want to renew his contract. However, Riquelme made merits in each game to earn continuity. But the managerial decision was a fact and that’s why that afternoon in La Bombonera there were dozens of flags and posters asking that the 10th continue in Boca. The fans also made themselves heard with insults for the president and the CD.

Román played his match and in the end he was excited, despite the fact that when asked if that was his sentiment he dribbled with “I’m not excited, I’m happy because I’m going to keep playing ball.” And in every word it was a dagger for Angelici because Riquelme was not willing to hang up his booties, even if Boca closed the doors. He knew there was no return and that he was saying goodbye to his home. His colleagues also felt it and it was even evident in the facts: everyone who played that game gave his shirt to the 10th.

Gone were 388 official games dressed in blue and yellow, 92 goals scored and 11 titles: Opening 98, 2000, 2008 and 2011; Closing 99; Liberators 2000, 2001 and 2007; Intercontinental 2000; Recopa 2008 and Copa Argentina 2012. All that harvest was divided between its four stages in La Boca: he arrived as a youth from Argentinos and went to Barcelona. He returned on loan in 2007 for just one semester, he returned to Villarreal and at the end of the year he made the final return, although there was a parenthesis in the second half of 2012. With the return of Bianchi in 2013, Riquelme’s was also held until the final farewell, at the age of 35.. He did not reach 40 playing professionally, but he did continue after Boca: He put on the Bicho’s shirt again to say goodbye to where he had formed, and contributing his football to return it to Primera.

.