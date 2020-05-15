Felipe Melo He is known not only for the passion and intensity with which he lives the matches, but also for his charisma when it comes to going out to speak or give an interview.

The extroverted Brazilian defender spoke again and referred to his sympathy for Mouth, something that he showed on more than one occasion through his social networks. “Boca Juniors started when he was little, first of all for Maradona. It started as a child, in Argentine championship games, the Clausura, seeing Boca Juniors, the mythical Bombonera, I always loved that. Later I loved Schiavi, who already wrote me on Instagram so that we could get in touch. And Palermo, which still did not have such high quality but scored goals every game. And Riquelme who, well, did incredible things. Then came the Brazilian who played in Paysandú (Iarley), who began to bring more to Boca to Brazil, from the legendary Bombonera. Since I was little I always liked Boca Juniors, “said the Palmeiras player.

The footballer rang several times to get to the club although it never happened. “I have seen them speak, they were angry because ‘this one wants to play in Boca’. I do not want to leave Palmeiras. When I arrived I did not love Palmeiras. I want to improve my history in soccer, I love the club”, clarified. But he also warned that “I speak of Boca because it is an Argentine passion, but in Libertadores I am from Palmeiras. Now it is easier. I speak not because I want to play, but I speak less because people were angry.”

However, Melo left the door open and also assured that “to the question, I say that Riquelme never called me; what is going to happen tomorrow I do not know. I try to do the best at present because it is not known what is going to happen. happen tomorrow. ” In case of reaching Argentine football, he also maintained that he would not do it for the money: “at this point in my career I no longer think about it but about challenges, like the one I have today in Palmeiras.”

Melo also said that he has a Boca shirt, that of Tobio (who also went through Palmeiras) while asked for how he would describe La Bombonera on a Cup night, the defender tried a long response: “It can be compared to the Palmeiras field at night too. In the 2-2 semis against Boca Palestra Italia was a crazy thing, our court was full. They all sang. They are different games. We played against Real Madrid in a 3-2 with the Galatasaray and, with all respect, I have never seen that in my life, crazy. I could not hear what my colleagues said. 95 minutes, 60 or 70 thousand people shouted. So, the Bombonera is like the Palmeiras and Galatasaray, one of the craziest in the world. “

The player also recalled when he ruled that Boca was going to win the Super League over River. “I knew it was going to happen. In La Bombonera I was going to win for sure. I am talking about Boca because in Argentina I am from Boca, and I have all the respect for River, Racing, Independiente … But Boca is not a love like I am in love with Palmeiras. In Germany I am from Borussia Dortmund, in Spain I like Barcelona, ​​in Italy I am an Inter fan. There are many people who are afraid to speak and I am not afraid to speak. “

Finally, and in dialogue with Olé, the Brazilian referred to his duels before Messi and spared no praise. “I played a lot against Messi. I remember that Messi is not much to talk about in games. He is special because if I kick him, he gets up and comes for another kick. He is not afraid. He is among the three best in history , it’s a crazy thing. I remember when we played in Rosario (Eliminatory) because it was a very important match for Argentina. We scored 3-1 and played very well, it was an Argentina with Verón, one of my greatest idols of my life I loved it. Messi did not do much, I will take that for my grandson, children, for my story: at least in that game we have stopped Messi, “he closed.

