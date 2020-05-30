Friday May 29, 2020

The Chilean player told in an interview that he maintains permanent contact with Juan Román Riquelme, current second vice president of ‘Xeneize’. In the conversation he also revealed that Arturo Vidal “is dying to play in Boca”, and that he recommended Mauricio Isla to the club as reinforcement.

Gary Medel left an important mark on Boca Juniors. Despite having played in ‘Xeneize’ when he was very young and for a short period of time between 2008 and 2009, the Chilean player quickly earned the affection and admiration of the ‘gold and sky’ fans, based on good performances. , goals remembered and more than any fight. That is why his return to La Bombonera is always an option.

The ‘Pitbull’ discussed this. In an interview with Radio Continental in Buenos Aires, the current Bologna player admitted that he maintains contacts with the club permanently, especially with Juan Román Riquelme. “With Riquelme I talk a lot, once a week, we talk about everything, about football and the family. He has proposed to me to return to Boca Juniors, and that club moves you. ”

Along the same lines, the Chilean shared his affection for the Buenos Aires club, explaining that “Boca is important throughout the world, he would be delighted. It would be a dream to come back, as long as I’m playing I’m happy, I don’t care about the position. I am physically well, I like to play in any position ”.

Anyway, the national team was committed to his current club, emphasizing the comfort of his family in Bologna. “I have two more years of contract in Bologna and I plan to respect them. But this always changes, although I’m fine here. International friction is missing, but here they treat you very well. It is a very familiar club ”.

On the other hand, Medel also revealed that Arturo Vidal is someone very interested in being able to play in La Bombonera at some point, detailing that “he loves Boca, he follows him on social networks, he is the only team in Argentina that follows. He is dying to go. “

In the same sense, the one trained at Universidad Católica also named two other national selected as possible incorporations of Boca Juniors at some point: Mauricio Isla and Charles Aránguiz.

In the case of the ‘Huaso’, Medel said that “I see it in Boca, it will be a very big contribution if it comes to fruition, I pass the number on to Román so they can speak. As far as I knew, it is separated from Fenerbahce and will be free ”. In counterpart, on Charles Aránguiz he explained that “he is fine, he is having a good time at Bayer Leverkusen. As far as I know, they had spoken to him in January. “