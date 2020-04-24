Juan Román Riquelme became one of the greatest idols of Boca in its history. After playing 13 years with the blue and gold shirt, with which won 11 titles, the mythical number 10 of the Xeneize is today part of the institution that has its headquarters at 805 Brandsen Street in another role.

After the victory in the elections of Jorge Amor Ameal and Mario Pergolini Last December, JRR returned as one of the vice presidents and became the club’s professional and amateur soccer manager. Quickly, his arrival sparked a revolution: confirmed the return of Michelangelo Russo to the xeneize bank and from the hand of Carlos Tevez, Boca snatched the title from the River of Marcelo Gallardo.

Today with football paralyzed by the coronavirus pandemic that affects Argentina and the rest of the world, Xeneize fans and lovers of good football received great news: Riquelme authorized the documentary called “Román”, directed by Sebastián De Caro, to be broadcast this very night. From 22, the film will be broadcast on the YouTube channel called Diego Chak.

Through the Instagram account of the farewell party Riquelme, It was the former footballer himself and today the leader of the institution of La Ribera who made the announcement that enables the dissemination of the documentary.

“Sebastián: first of all thank you very much for the respect you showed when requesting authorization to be able to share the gift you gave me, I am very grateful !!! It is too much for me that you show me so much affection. Please thank all your team of collaborators and everyone who participated in doing something so nice. A big hug for you and your whole family, Román ”Riquelme wrote.

Four years ago, in 2016, De Caro began working on the audiovisual project that revolves around the last game of historic 10 with the Boca shirt. That May 11, 2014, La Bombonera and its surroundings dressed up for the match against Lanús, for the last day of the Initial tournament. On a cold night, with Carlos Bianchi on the xeneize bench, the local triumphed 3-1 and Román took an unforgettable ovation from the public in what he always declared as the “patio of his house”.

In addition to having images of that meeting, the documentary contains interviews with personalities from the football environment. When De Caro had everything ready to present the special to Riquelme at BAFICI, it was the former footballer himself who denied him authorization.

“Thank you very much Román for letting us pass this documentary that we made you so many years ago”The director of the film said in a video that he posted on his Instagram account.

As the description of the live where this tribute to Riquelme will be transmitted quotes, “this documentary film is NOT OFFICIAL. None of those involved received money for its realization. Marketing it is prohibited. It is a love letter to a great player. A letter to Juan Román Riquelme. I want to thank each of the testimonies and the Boca Juniors club. We ask for permission to release and that they can see the movie on YouTube. Only there. Here I hope you enjoy it is made with the heart. It is not official, I repeat. It is the work of fans for you Román “, he concluded.