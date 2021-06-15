Ripple (XRP) Scores Another Major Victory Against SEC

Ripple continues to rack up victories in its case against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). On this occasion, the SEC’s request related to Ripple’s lobbying efforts has been rejected.

According to the decision published on Tuesday, June 15, Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC’s request for access to documents related to Ripple’s lobbying efforts.

Ripple’s defense attorney James K. Filan tweeted about it:

“The court grants in part the SEC’s motion for additional depositions and denies the SEC’s request for post-lawsuit documents on Ripple’s lobbying efforts and for documents from the General Counsel and Deputy Counsel.”

Twitter ” src=”” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/q8Sr9PFFyCB6aP3G3tgfoA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEwMzguNjYyMjA3MzU3ODU5Ng–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/h1ouGnVVRMcik8qXx7M4Jg–~B/aD02NDc7dz01OTg7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/f4dc30636034d3c752065cdcc048ed72″/> Twitter ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/q8Sr9PFFyCB6aP3G3tgfoA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTEwMzguNjYyMjA3MzU3ODU5Ng–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/h1ouGnVVRMcik8qXx7M4Jg–~B/aD02NDc7dz01OTg7YXBwaWQ9eXRhY2h5b24-/https://media.zenfs.com/es/beincrypto_es_147/f4dc30636034d3c752065cdcc048ed72″ class=”caas-img”/>

According to the decision, Ripple’s lobbying efforts “are not relevant”:

Along the same lines, Ripple’s lobbying efforts regarding the status of XRP are not relevant; and any relevant argument is outweighed by the burden of production ”.

Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn also has rejected the SEC’s request to force Ripple to submit post-complaint documents.

This request was rejected without prejudice, which means the regulator can give it another chance.

XRP

Through another tweet, James K. Filan emphasized:

“This is a good sign for the fair notification defense. Justice Netburn has made it clear to the SEC once again that the focus of that defense is on the SEC’s activities and not on Ripple. “

A partial grant to the SEC

Despite Ripple’s victory, the court partially granted the SEC’s motion to make additional depositions.

In this sense, The agency will be able to remove five more Ripple employees, including former CFO Ron Will.

It is important to note that yesterday the court also extended the pre-trial discovery phase by two months, representing a small setback for the North American company.

Read more

SEC

Ripple victories continue

At the end of May the court Denied the SEC’s motion to gain access to any legal advice Ripple has requested or received regarding the regulatory status of XRP, as reported by BeInCrypto.

This decision reinforced Ripple’s fair notification defense. This is based on the foundation that the SEC did not warn the company about the fact that the cryptocurrency is an unregistered security.

The origin of the controversy dates back to last December 2020, when the Securities and Exchange Commission accused Ripple of selling more than a billion dollars with the sale of XRP.

The post Ripple (XRP) scores another major victory against the SEC was first seen on BeInCrypto.