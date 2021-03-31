Ripple (XRP) price prediction for April

Ripple (XRP) price is comfortably trading above the $ 0.50 mark as the bulls look to consolidate before moving towards the next resistance line at $ 0.65.

Fundamental analysis: Ripple buys 40% stake in Asian international payments provider Tranglo

Ripple has bought a large stake in Tranglo, an international payments provider in an attempt to meet the growing demand from users.

Looking for quick news, tips, and market analysis? Sign up for the Invezz newsletter today.

The San Francisco-based company said it bought a 40% stake in Tranglo to grow its on-demand liquidity service RippleNet, according to its statement. Tranglo is an international payment solution that helps companies and individuals make international money transfers.

Ripple said that the payments landscape in Southeast Asia appears to be “very fragmented,” as each country has its own payments infrastructure. The region needs standard integration for regional international payments, Ripple said in the statement.

The company said that the purchase of its stake in Tranglo is part of its plan to improve the payments ecosystem in Southeast Asia, which is also the fastest growing region when it comes to RippleNet adoption.

“Tranglo’s robust payments infrastructure, coupled with their unmatched customer service and quality, makes them an ideal partner to support our expansion of on-demand liquidity starting with the Southeast Asia region,” said Asheesh Birla, CEO of RippleNet. . “By partnering closely with Ripple and introducing liquidity on demand into new markets, we aim to… provide accessible and equitable financial services to the masses,” said Tranglo CEO Jacky Lee.

Ripple recently hired a new managing director from Southeast Asia, a former Goldman Sachs executive, Brooks Entwistle, who was hired to help scale Ripple’s operations in this region.

Tip: Looking for an app to invest wisely? Trade safely by registering with our preferred option, eToro: visit & create an account

Technical Analysis: Unable to Accumulate at Breakout

The price of Ripple (XRP) is trading almost unchanged this week after buyers managed to propel the price action higher in the past two weeks. This upward push facilitated a breakout of the downtrend line.

Ripple Daily Chart (XRP) (TradingView)

However, traders buying Ripple have not been able to capitalize on this breakout as the uptrend stopped at $ 0.60, which will continue to act as intraday resistance. Looking higher, the next target is $ 0.65. On the downside, the support trend line is just below the $ 0.50 level.

Resume

Ripple bought a 40% stake in a leading international payments provider in Asia, Tranglo, to meet growing demand from customers in Southeast Asia. Meanwhile, XRP price is above $ 0.50 as the bulls continue their efforts to break the $ 0.60 resistance level.