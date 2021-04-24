Ripple opens up to the idea of ​​burning part of its huge XRP reserve

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse noted in an interview that the company is open to hearing new ideas and insights regarding the 50 billion XRP that is deposited in a fund under its custody.

When asked about the possibility of burning or distributing the funds deposited in reserve, the executive said that Ripple does not rule out any approach that is good for its environment. “I think everything can be evaluated as things come up that make new meaning for the XRP ecosystem,” Garlinghouse added on the YouTube show Thinking Crypto.

In 2017 Ripple reported that it had placed 55 billion XRP in a deposit guarantee fund with the idea of ​​creating security over the circulating supply of the token. With this, its plan was to allay fears that it could saturate the market by adding bulk assets, as the company detailed in a statement published at the time.

Ripple then set a schedule to release 1 billion XRP each month, sell part of it to finance its operations and invest in startups, and return the rest to the fund.

During the interview, Garlinghouse explained that the guarantee fund was created to provide transparency to the XRP ecosystem. He believes that the message conveyed with this action must be fully understood so that it can be replicated by other projects in the cryptocurrency industry.

The company currently has nearly 6.8 billion XRP and has about 47.8 billion XRP left in its escrow fund. While as of April 11, more than 46,000 million XRP had been distributed, according to the company’s website.

Brad Garlinghouse said that everything can be evaluated as things emerge that make new meaning to the XRP ecosystem. Source: YouTube screenshot.

The US at risk of being left out of the cryptocurrency market

During the interview, Garlinghouse also discussed the lawsuit that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed against Ripple for the sale of XRP, which it lists as a security, and for selling the token without registering it as an offer. investment.

In this regard, the executive said that the unfounded and flawed arguments that the regulator is using to go against the firm could lead the nation to stay out of the global cryptocurrency market.

There are many players in the cryptocurrency industry who have chosen to settle and domicile outside of the United States. I think this is one of the worst things that could happen, and I say that as an American citizen. This is not good for the crypto industry nationwide. Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple.

The executive was convinced that the legal battle will continue for a long time, given that the United States judicial system is not usually fast. Therefore, your hope is placed in that as time progresses, US regulation will get clarity and certainty about the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

He added that if regulators were honest, they would admit that nothing in the Securities Act of 1933 makes reference to cryptocurrencies and then they would ask Congress to clarify the statute. But instead, the SEC has made an unfounded determination.

Ripple’s CEO said that, although the company is currently in the crosshairs of regulators, it has its future assured because it is not completely dependent on the US market, but has done business in other nations.

As CriptoNoticias reported in early April, Garlinghouse said that Ripple continues to attract the interest of more and more customers. For him, the company could stay afloat without XRP given the demand for its services as a platform for cross-border payments and international millionaire settlements.