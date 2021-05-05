Ripple makes another statement of intent with a high-profile quote

A leading provider of enterprise blockchain and cryptocurrency solutions, Ripple, has welcomed two new individuals to its leadership team. The company announced that it has appointed Kristina Campbell as its chief financial officer and Gumataotao Rios, 43rd U.S. treasurer, as a member of its board of directors. Rio served under the administration of President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2016.

Rio brings 30 years of experience to Ripple

Rios has three decades of unrivaled experience and knowledge in Ripple public policy and investment management. Most of his career has focused on real estate finance, urban revitalization, and economic development.

During her time as United States Treasurer, she oversaw all coin production activities. The Treasury at the time had an annual budget of $ 5 billion and nearly 4,000 employees under its leadership. He also began the process of placing a portrait of a woman on US currency. His role within the United States Treasury earned him the Hamilton Prize, the highest honor in the United States Treasury.

The other appointment, Kristina Campbell, was previously with financial technology company GeenDot. Ripple says it will join the company to “accelerate growth and deliver shareholder value.”

Rio brings experience in the public and private sector

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse mentioned Rio’s experience in the public and private sectors, adding that his vast experience will add much to the further growth of the company.

Ríos, on the other hand, explained why he chose Ripple as the world experiences a revolution in digital payment and financial solutions.

He said the company is showing examples of how cryptocurrency is playing a legitimate and vital role in facilitating payments globally.

While Ríos’s expertise is primarily focused on fiat currency, Ripple believes that it will play a substantial role towards the company’s expansion goals within the cryptocurrency market.

Rios’ appointment comes shortly after SBI Ripple Asia CEO Adam Traidman was appointed to replace Yoshitaka Kitao, CEO of parent company SBI Group.