Ripple is back at # 4

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

Posted on ccnull.de by Marco Verch under a CC-BY 2.0 license.

Ripple has regained fourth place in the CMC100 ranking, where it has held for most of 2020. The price of XRP fell dramatically in December 2020 after the SEC sued the Ripple Foundation. Since then, the foundation has won some legal skirmishes, but the courts are still in the early stages of the trial.

BTC / USD: + 2.1% ETH / USD: + 2.2% XRP / USD: + 54.3% Tether Market Cap: + 5.0%

BTC’s dominance decreased by 1.7 percentage points to 54.0%. Total market capitalization increased by 5.4% to $ 2,085 trillion and is distributed as:

15 assets over $ 10 billion (-1) 30 assets over $ 5 billion (+5) 63 assets over $ 2 billion (+3) 96 assets over $ 1 billion USD (+3) 129 assets over USD 500 million (-4)

# 4: Ripple ( ↑ 2, + 58.2%)

# 5: Tether ( ↓ 1, + 5.0%)

# 6: Cardano ( ↑ 1, + 9.3%)

# 7: Polkadot ( ↓ 2, -7.6%)

# 11: Stellar ( ↑ 2, + 12.8%)

# 13: THETA ( ↓ 2, + 2.7%)

# 17: Dogecoin ( ↑ 3, + 20.1%)

# 18: Bitcoin Wrapped ( ↓ 1, + 6.4%)

# 19: VeChain ( ↑ 3, + 27.7%)

# 20: Solana ( ↑ 4, + 18.4%)

# 21: Klaytn ( ↓ 3, -12.2%)

# 23: Monero ( ↑ 6, + 20.9%)

# 24: Terra ( ↓ 3, -19.5%)

# 25: IOTA ( ↑ 3, + 16.7%)

# 26: BitTorrent ( ↓ 7, -30.2%)

# 27: Crypto.com Currency ( ↓ 2, -13.3%)

# 28: Aave ( ↓ 2, + 3.2%)

# 29: Binance USD ( ↑ 7, + 24.9%)

# 30: FTT Tab ( ↑ 7, + 25.2%)

# 36: Pancake Swap ( ↑ 11, + 58.4%)

# 38: Huobi Token ( ↑ 3, + 28.0%)

# 39: Elrond ( ↑ 3, + 31.6%)

# 41: Kusama ( ↓ 6, -8.3%)

# 42: Bitcoin BEP2 ( ↑ 11, + 41.3%)

# 44: Holo ( ↓ 17, -35.1%)

# 47: THORChain ( ↑ 4, + 12.8%)

# 49: The graphic ( ↑ 7, + 15.8%)

# 51: Enjin’s Coin ( ↑ 7, + 19.4%)

# 53: Decred ( ↓ 5, + 0.6%)

# 54: Composite ( ↓ 10, -10.0%)

# 56: Synthetix ( ↓ 6, -5.5%)

# 57: Stacks ( ↓ 8, -6.7%)

# 58: Ethereum Classic ( ↑ 7, + 24.7%)

# 59: Zilliqa ( ↓ 7, -6.6%)

# 63: Bitcoin Gold ( ↑ 37, + 126.5%)

# 66: Nexus ( ↑ 6, + 11.7%)

# 69: degrees Celsius ( ↑ 7, + 15.1%)

# 70: 0x ( ↑ 8, + 20.2%)

# 72: Waves ( ↑ 7, + 18.8%)

# 73: Ravencoin ( ↓ 7, -10.8%)

# 76: Ontology ( ↓ 7, -4.9%)

# 77: KuCoin Token (> 100, + 97.2%)

# 78: Qtum ( ↑ 8, + 23.9%)

# 79: OKB ( ↑ 11, + 27.2%)

# 84: Siacoin ( ↓ 14, -19.9%)

# 86: Dent (↓ 61, -36.2%)

# 88: Pundi X Gold ( ↓ 21, -33.6%)

# 92: Ghost ( ↓ 9, -7.3%)

Data as of April 12, 2021, 20:37 UTC.