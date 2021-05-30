Ripple gets a new victory in its legal case against the SEC

Ripple has scored another significant victory against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), after being denied access by the SEC to the company’s legal advice documents.

According to the decision published on May 30, Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC’s motion to obtain access to any legal advice Ripple has requested or received regarding the regulatory status of XRP.

Reason for the decision

The decision strengthens Ripple’s fair notification defense. This is based on the foundation that the SEC did not warn the company about the fact that the cryptocurrency is an unregistered security.

Previously, the SEC’s lead trial attorney, Jorge Tenreiro, had stated that it would be a “game over” for Ripple if you chose not to follow the legal advice of your attorneys during the May 21 conference call on the matter.

Judge Sarah Netburn’s ruling concludes:

Consequently, the SEC’s motion is DENIED. If, at a later date, Ripple lifts its good faith beliefs or relies on its privileged communications in support of its fair notification defense, the Plaintiff may renew its application to the Court. 165 and 166 “.

Origin of the SEC request

Last April, BeInCrypto reported that the SEC had asked the court to dismiss Ripple’s defense that there was a “lack of due process and fair notification”.

In this sense, the SEC alleged that the government had no obligation to warn Ripple that XRP was a security:

“This defense, focused on what the SEC failed to do before filing this enforcement action, is legally insufficient and should be rejected.”

SEC

Litigation history

Last December 2020, the Securities and Exchange Commission accused Ripple of selling more than a billion dollars with the sale of XRP. In this sense, the company would have violated the United States Securities Act of 1933.

Read more

At the same time,The SEC also indicted Ripple CEOs Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen.

Garlinghouse has stated that he believes XRP is a currency, not a security, comparing the token with Bitcoin and Ethereum, but the SEC considers it different.

XRP under fire

In the latest events of the case, Garlinghouse stated that the company could go public when its dispute with the SEC is resolved.

This is Ripple’s second statement on the matter, after shareholders said the company planned to make the move on an earnings call.

