Ripple could still stand even without its XRP cryptocurrency, according to its CEO

According to Garlinghouse, Ripple has attracted more clients, despite the SEC’s lawsuit.

XRP has dropped from fourth to seventh in the top cryptocurrency market.

Ripple could have a future, even without its XRP cryptocurrency. At least that is how the CEO of the company, Brad Garlinghouse, considers it, reflecting on the legal dispute in which the company is currently immersed against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Garlinghouse stated this Thursday, April 1, that the company remains positive, despite the conflict with the SEC. The government organization accuses Ripple Labs of an illegal sale of XRP, listed as a security. The US government instance accuses the company of selling its cryptocurrency without registering it as an investment offer.

The executive assured that the company maintains a positive rhythm, during an interview with the local network CNN. Garlinghouse also said that Ripple continues to attract interest from more and more customers. Even in the United States, where the dispute with the SEC is in force.

The good news for Ripple is that we continue to recruit clients, we have signed more than 20 new financial institutions around the world as clients since the SEC filed its lawsuit and I think we will see the network grow very quickly in US clients. Brad Garlinghouse.

For Garlinghouse, the company could stay afloat without XRP given the demand for their services as a platform for payments cross-border and international millionaire settlements. “Billions and billions of dollars in transactions on Ripplenet, our payment network,” he said.

Among the recent known developments, the company is known to advance testing for a blockchain focused on central bank digital currencies (CBDC). According to Ripple itself, 80% of national issuers are exploring the potential of their CBDCs, CriptoNoticias reported.

SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple has affected XRP

On the other hand, the director of the company described as “ironic” the demand of the Securities and Exchange Commission, as they are accused of selling securities without authorization without defining XRP as one clearly.

Garlinghouse himself had filed with the SEC to dismiss the lawsuit. Among his arguments, he highlights FinCEN’s declaration of XRP as a cryptocurrency, rather than a security.

In addition, Garlinghouse argued that the very commission that accuses them must show that there was action in bad faith on the part of the company that heads. However, the SEC quickly responded negatively to the request.

The legal conflict has generated all kinds of problems for Ripple, with investors wanting to join the lawsuit against the company. Just a few days ago, the New York District Court approved such a request, further complicating the situation for Ripple Labs.

Meanwhile, dozens of exchanges were taking XRP off their platforms, seeking to avoid being involved in the dispute by offering support to the Ripple cryptocurrency.

The market response was a very steep drop in the price of XRP, which eventually lost fourth place in the top cryptocurrencies by capitalization. And although it has been recovering in recent weeks, it is currently the seventh cryptocurrency on the market.