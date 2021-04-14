Ripple and its executives take a breather as US courts rule in their favor

San Francisco-based Ripple Labs, the company behind the Ripple payment protocol, will receive £ 2.475 million in legal fees after winning a lawsuit brought by Tetragon Financial Group. A Delaware court ruled in Ripple’s favor, noting that the question of whether XRP is a security has yet to be resolved. The aforementioned funds will reportedly go to settle the fees that Ripple’s attorneys demanded to defend the company in the lawsuit.

James K. Filan, a defense attorney and former federal prosecutor, shared images of the court documents, in which the Delaware Chancery Court ruled in Ripple’s favor. According to the documents, the court ordered Tetragon Financial Group to pay the sum of £ 2.475 million to Ripple within five days of the issuance of the order and the final judgment.

If the company does not pay the full amount before the five-day period expires, the court ordered that Tetragon must pay Ripple post-trial interest at a statutory rate of 5% per annum above the Federal Reserve discount rate. The unpaid amount will be capitalized on a quarterly basis, starting from the day of the order until Ripple gets the full sum.

This news comes after Tetragon filed a lawsuit against Ripple, seeking to claim some of its £ 145.78 million investment in the company. The UK-based company reportedly led Ripple’s Series C funding round. The Tetragon case was based on the fact that the US SEC had filed another lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives, alleging the unregistered sale of XRP tokens.

Ripple Executives File Motions To Dismiss Charges Against Him

With Ripple breathing a sigh of relief after winning the case against Tetragon, the company’s CEO, Brad Garlinghouse, and its co-founder, Chris Larsen, are also enjoying small but important victories against the SEC. On April 11, Judge Sarah Netburn dismissed the SEC’s requests for access to the financial records of the two executives. The judge reportedly ruled that the disclosure of the two officials’ personal financial records was irrelevant in determining whether XRP is a security or not.

Following this event, the two officials filed two motions to dismiss the charges that the SEC filed against them in December of last year. At the time, the regulator claimed that Garlinghouse and Larsen aided and incited the illegal sale of XRP by Ripple.

However, the duo’s defense team argued that the majority of their transactions were mostly foreign. Additionally, Garlinghouse’s motion noted that while the SEC alleges that some transactions were conducted in the US, it has no evidence to support its claims. Larsen’s attorney added that the SEC has been unable to uncover any discreet offer or sale of XRP despite investigating Ripple and Larsen for more than two and a half months.

