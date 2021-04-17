RIP Game of Thrones: The Lord of the Rings series will be the most expensive in history – Tomatazos

JRR Tolkien’s mythology is immense. Just by reading The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring, any reader will realize the overwhelming imagination that the British writer left embodied in his work. To do it justice, Amazon will invest an equally impressive amount of money in the series that is made of The Lord of the rings. How much is a lot? Well, it seems that almost US $ 500 million, which makes it the most expensive in history.

Do not miss: Reasons why The Lord of the Rings is the best saga in the history of cinema

According to The Hollywood Reporter, New Zealand’s Minister of Economic Development, Stuart nash, has confirmed, through documentation, that the cost of the series of The Lord of the rings from Amazon is nearly $ 500 million. Previously, that figure had been reported but for the production of the multiple seasons, it has now been revealed that that is the price of doing nothing else the first. This makes it the most expensive in the history of television.

Official New Zealand documents also leaked that there are plans for five seasons and a possible spin-off. It should also be noted that this amount is the total before undergoing a tax credit that that country will grant between 100 and 150 million dollars, which would leave the final budget for the first season at around US $ 350 million, a figure that continues to be exorbitant.

And how much money is it really? By comparison, Game of Thrones – 59%, the series that once had that title as the most expensive television production, brought HBO an average spending per season of $ 100 million, which means that Amazon will spend almost three times its cost. original title. The amount, already with the tax credit, is also close to what both Avengers: Infinity War cost – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. The first season is really being treated like a blockbuster.

If that number still doesn’t impress you, keep in mind that you should add to that amount the $ 250 million Amazon spent to acquire the rights to Tolkien’s work. The bet is undoubtedly ambitious. Although it would be difficult to feel bad for the company in case things do not go well, since it is one of the most profitable on the planet, you also have to take into consideration that you need to add the cost of marketing for when it is finally ready for your launch.

We recommend: The Lord of the Rings: Why inclusion does make sense in Tolkien’s universe

To all this, very few details have been revealed about the production. The project has not even confirmed its official title, nor have we seen a synopsis for the story we will see. The only thing that is official is that it will be set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, which puts it thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey – 64% and The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring – 91%. Also, the filming has been careful enough to avoid leaks.

The series of The Lord of the rings It is, as you can imagine, one of the most anticipated productions of recent years. Filming began in February 2020 and, due to the pandemic, it suffered a couple of delays, but in December it was reported that director JA Bayona had completed its first two episodes. Although New Zealand has had great success controlling the virus, there is a possibility that the show, which was scheduled to premiere in late 2021, will be affected since it will be eight episodes in total for the first season.

Read on: Therapist explains why Aragorn is a great example of positive masculinity