Riots in several prisons due to the coronavirus: there is one dead in Santa Fe

It was hot today, but inexplicably the prisoners in ward 2 of Unit No. 54 of Florencio Varela wrapped up as if it were the middle of winter to rebel in tension due to the deadly disease in the airThey covered themselves with blankets and shouted at covered faces, improvised masks with rags and T-shirts. Coats are not from the cold at all. “For the shots friend, for the rubber bullets”Juan says to Infobae, face covered, locked up two years ago in ward 2, sentenced to almost ten years in prison

On the other side were his jailers from the Buenos Aires Penitentiary Service. “Do you know what it is to be a day in gray?” One shouted, shut up. There are nerves. The closure is total. One prisoner films, another broadcasts. The videos of the screaming and agitation reach the cell phones of other prisoners in the Florencio Varela prison complex, they jumped the wall with clandestine cell phones. In a few hours, hundreds of phones in the rest of the country.

Because of the coronavirus, nobody enters. The pandemic forced the prison system of the province of Buenos Aires governed by the Bonarense Prison Service and the Julio Alak Ministry of Justice to extraordinary hygiene and control measures, the Ministry communicated in recent weeks that almost all of the 45,000 prisoners in its overcrowded system agreed to forgo their families to visit them in the middle of the announcement of massive purchases of chinstraps and soap. In the Bahía Blanca prison, three young detainees improvised a video rap to raise awareness of the other detainees on the necessary care not to spread the pandemic. In Santa Fe, this afternoon, the balance of another riot was known, but in the Coronda prison: one prisoner died and five other people were injured.

However, the tension grows. Bouwer prison, one of the main ones in the province of Córdoba, was one of the first to turn up the heat with an attempted revolt and a video manifesto of a detainee. The detainee Juan -an assumed name that he asks to protect his identity- assures: “I sleep with eight other chabones in a cell where four have to enter. Prisons do not wear a mask or gloves. We demand hygiene and food, the food does not arrive or come half-cooked. Visits were cut off, our families brought us food. We are more than 50 types and they gave us 20 soaps to save us from the coronavirus ”. Juan wants to start a campaign, asks that “the channels” come and talks about two prosecutors who came to Hall 2 to calm the situation and offer guarantees.

SPB sources assured that Varela prisoners partitioned the entrances, which broke part of the facilities, and the episode ended without injuries after mediation by the prison officials, with an open dialogue table. It was not the only Buenos Aires prison that was stirred today, on the other hand. Batán’s mayoralty in Mar del Plata also recorded incidents, the prisoners released forceful elements.

There was no desire for dialogue on the other side of the fence: the penitentiaries had to use force.

In the meantime, in Coronda and Las Flores, Santa Fe province, detainees build bonfires between bars and jump on rooftops.

About 300 inmates from the north wing of Coronda activated this Monday a protest directed at the Judiciary and the government of that province to improve the living conditions of the inmates. In addition, they denounced that the local Penitentiary Service “does not comply with the quarantine” and stressed that there are changes of the guard with people who returned from vacations abroad.

One of the prisoners, face covered, recorded a video manifesto, which then went viral on WhatsApp and which illustrates this note: “We are having problems with the pandemic in unit 1, knowing that measures have been taken for the coronavirus. We agree but the authority is not complying with the quarantine. Guard changes are made weekly with 2,150 troops and they are not taking precautions with teachers, the sick and others. They are not wearing gloves or chinstraps or complying with cleaning supplies. They don’t let us pass food and the food here is inedible“He assured, with the same points that the prisoners of Buenos Aires emphasize.

The inmates also claimed that the judges activate the temporary exits, which were suspended and decompress the overcrowding with them and with those who are waiting for parole.

“The prison is overcrowded and half are to have the benefit of temporary exits and parole. The unit does not do its job. We want the media, judges and human rights organizations to come and see this, “added the prisoner.

The inmates warned that if there are no changes, the protests will continue: “We will take all the necessary measures until we have a response. Do not say that Coronda staged a mutiny, we only claim what the law tells us. We are paying for our mistakes. The authorities told us that they have already isolated a pavilion in Las Flores and they imply that we are going to a pavilion to die. They are abandoning people. We are going to fight to the last consequences passively. We want immediate answers. Next week the inmates will take a step to fight for freedoms. “

The roofs of the jail showed other things: fire and turmoil.

The secretary of Penitentiary Affairs, Walter Gálvez, assured the Rosario newspaper La Capital that the essential health and hygiene measures to guarantee protection in prisons were taken and that, despite the interruption of visits, the arrival of packages destined for inmates is assured.

Gálvez added that for days A hygiene protocol is applied with the spraying of uniforms at the entrance to the units and fever measurement with an infrared thermometer gun. “Preventive measures apply to the units. The packages destined for inmates that generally contain food and cleaning supplies will arrive from this Wednesday to Friday, adjusted to a unit schedule that has just entered into force, given that visits are currently suspended. The sanitary measures generate the maximum occupation for us and they were adopted, ”he told La Capital. Marcelo Sain, minister of provincial security, was traveling to Coronda in the late afternoon to advise the authorities and to implement a shield on the outer perimeter of the prison.

The prison, meanwhile, already had a victim: a prisoner killed by a stab, according to provincial sources confirmed to Infobae.

With information from Walter Vázquez and Fernando Soriano.